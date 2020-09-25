Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, 2025 - Increasing Demand from Customers and Rising Inclination Toward Cosmetic Dentistry

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Type (Synthetic Bone Grafts, Xenograft, Allograft, Alloplast), Application (Sinus Lift, Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation), Product (Bio-OSS, OsteoGraf, Grafton), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental bone graft substitutes market is projected to reach USD 839.5 million by 2025 from USD 548.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Factors such as the technological advancements in the market are propelling the growth of the dental bone graft substitutes market. Additionally, rising inclination towards cosmetic dentistry, increasing demand from customers and growing industry standards are spurring the growth of the global dental bone grafts substitutes market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries are hampering the growth of this market.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the dental bone graft substitute market. Demand from the main end-users has declined significantly as key regions and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.



The synthetic bone graft segment to witness the highest growth rate in the OTC orthopedic braces and supports market, by product, during the forecast period



The synthetic bone graft segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the several benefits offered by these products, such as the benefits of synthetic grafts include availability, sterility, and reduced morbidity. Also, the synthetic bone grafts have a longer shelf life and there is no risk of any disease to get transferred. Because of these benefits, a synthetic bone graft is the fastest-growing type in the dental bone graft substitutes market.



The socket preservative segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute market, by application, in 2019.

The socket preservation segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute industry in 2019. Nowadays, there is a rise in awareness of oral care, and people are inclining more towards preventive measures rather than that of curative treatment, which helps socket preservation procedure to hold the largest share in the overall market.



The Bio OSS segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute, by distribution product, in 2019

Growing adoption of Bio Oss among medical professionals is due to benefits such as high implant survival rates and comparable with implants placed in the pristine bone, Also, it is easy to use and used in various applications such as high implant survival rates, comparable with implants placed in pristine bone in extraction sockets, horizontal augmentation, peri-implant defects, periodontal regeneration, ridge augmentation, sinus floor elevation, and vertical augmentation. Furthermore, increasing the availability of clinical data for the safety and efficacy of Bio Oss products will drive market growth.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dental bone graft substitutes market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the rising geriatric population and medical tourism in countries such as India and China offer significant growth opportunities as they are increasingly attracting patients (for dental treatments) from developed countries, as treatments in these countries are more affordable as compared to developed markets in North America and Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population

Growing Medical and Dental Tourism in Developing Countries

Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries

Restraints

Lack of Proper Reimbursements

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Medical Devices Used in Dentistry

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Customers and Rising Inclination Toward Cosmetic Dentistry

Low Penetration Rates for Dental Implants

Growing Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes from Emerging Markets

Changing Demographics

Challenges

Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players

Effects of Covid-19

Covid-19 Had Adversely Affected the Dental Implants Industry

Pricing Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Biohorizons Iph, Inc.

Botiss Biomaterials GmbH

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentium

Dentsply Sirona

Geistlich Pharma AG

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Lifenet Health

Medtronic

Novabone LLC

Osteogenics Biomedical

Rti Surgical Holding Inc.

Septodont Holding

Smith & Nephew

Straumann Group

Stryker

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

