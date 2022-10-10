Dental Braces Market Size to Grow by USD 1.85 Bn, Global Healthcare Supplies Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental braces market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. The parent market, the global healthcare supplies market, covers companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories spanning across medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Braces Market 2022-2026

The dental braces market size is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Dental Braces Market 2022-2026: Scope

The dental braces market report covers the following areas:

Dental Braces Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The dental braces market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as spin-offs and partnerships to compete in the market. The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Key vendors hold significant shares of the global market. They are adopting many strategies such as spin-offs and partnerships to develop their own dental subsidiaries. In addition, they are opting for new technologies such as CAD/CAM, with the growing advances in medical devices.

Dental Braces Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

3M Co., 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics, Candid Care Co, DB Orthodontics Ltd, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp, G and H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, SmileDirectClub Inc., Straumann Holding AG, TP Orthodontics Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., and Orthly are among some of the major market participants.

Dental Braces Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Fixed Dental Braces: The fixed dental braces segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Patients can opt for fixed dental braces for the alignment of their teeth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of orthodontic conditions will fuel the adoption of these braces. Thus, companies and distributors are focusing on increasing their product ranges through acquisitions.



Removable Dental Braces

Geography

North America: North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of many global vendors, such as Align Technology, 3M, and Candid Care.

: will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of many global vendors, such as Align Technology, , and Candid Care.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Dental Braces Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental braces market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental braces market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental braces market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental braces market vendors

Dental Braces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics, Candid Care Co, DB Orthodontics Ltd, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp, G and H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, SmileDirectClub Inc., Straumann Holding AG, TP Orthodontics Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., and Orthly Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

