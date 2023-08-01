Dental braces market to grow by USD 2,167.44 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing Number of Dental Practitioners in Developed Countries to Influence Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental braces market is expected to grow by USD 2,167.44 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of orthodontic treatments in emerging markets is an emerging trend. The growth of the dental braces market is the availability of advanced and innovative products also contributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, companies are investing in research and development to create more comfortable, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing braces. Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Braces Market 2023-2027

Dental Braces Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dental braces market report covers the following areas:

Dental Braces Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Dental Braces Market is segmented as below:

Material

Ceramic Braces



Metal Braces



Biocompatible/polymer Based Braces

Product

Fixed Dental Braces



Removable Dental Braces

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The ceramic braces segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the fixed dental braces segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Patients can opt for fixed dental braces for the alignment of their teeth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of orthodontic conditions will fuel the adoption of these braces. Thus, companies and distributors are focusing on increasing their product ranges through acquisitions.

Dental Braces Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries drives the growth of the market. As a result of the growing prevalence of orthodontic disorders, the demand for dental braces is growing. Various people in developed countries are adopting cosmetic dentistry for aesthetics and with the growing number of dentists, this demand can be fulfilled. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the dental braces market during the forecast period.

High costs of dental braces and procedures challenge the growth of the market. Generally, the market is growing at a steady pace but the growth of the market is facing challenges because of the high costs associated with dental braces and procedures, especially in price-sensitive markets and developing economies. For instance, the average cost of dental clinic visits for a general dental check-up and orthodontic and periodontics procedures ranges between USD 250 and USD 1,500. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Dental Braces Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dental Braces Market, including some of the vendors such as Align Technology Inc., 3M Co., American Orthodontics, Angelalign Technology Inc., Biosaf IN S.r.l, Byte Technology, Creative dental, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DynaFlex, FORESTADENT Bernhard Forster GmbH, G and H Orthodontics, GC Orthodontics Inc., Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Instrument and Material Co. Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., JJ Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd., Ormco Corp., ORTHOSYSTEMS, Shinye Orthodontic Products Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Protect Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dental Braces Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

VENDOR OFFERING

3M Co. - The company offers dental and brackets such as 3M smartclip SL3 self ligating brackets kit, 3M victory series V slot brackets kit, and 3M clarity ultra self ligating brackets.

The company offers dental and brackets such as smartclip SL3 self ligating brackets kit, victory series V slot brackets kit, and clarity ultra self ligating brackets. American Orthodontics - The company offers dental and brackets such as truklear, quicklear 3, and glam.

The company offers dental and brackets such as truklear, quicklear 3, and glam. DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG- The company offers dental and brackets such as thomas M series self ligating brackets, ven us series metal self ligating brackets, and clever M series self ligating brackets.

Dental Braces Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental braces market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental braces market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental braces market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental braces market vendors

Dental Braces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,167.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 8.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Align Technology Inc., 3M Co., American Orthodontics, Angelalign Technology Inc., Biosaf IN S.r.l, Byte Technology, Creative dental, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DynaFlex, FORESTADENT Bernhard Forster GmbH, G and H Orthodontics, GC Orthodontics Inc., Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Instrument and Material Co. Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., JJ Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd., Ormco Corp., ORTHOSYSTEMS, Shinye Orthodontic Products Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Protect Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

