Dental Bur Market Growth Factors & Competitive Analysis by 2023 | Key Players: Danaher Corporation, Peter Brasseler, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Mani, & Prima Dental: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dental Bur Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing awareness for dental aesthetics among people of different age groups. Dental bur is a dental instrument used by dentists for cutting bone or tooth like tissues. The bur material can be either made of stainless steel, steel, diamond grit, or tungsten carbide, depending upon the application. Multiple range of dental burs are available with different shapes and sizes in the dental list, but only few are required for veterinary use. Some of the major bur types used by physicians include shanks, long straight shanks, latch-type shank, and friction grip shank for various tasks. The key driving factors of dental bur market include increasing technological developments in dental restorative practices, improving healthcare facilities in developing economies, rise in number of regional and local distributors and manufacturers in the emerging economies, and growing number of dental institutions and practitioners in the market. Additionally, growing expenditure for promotion by private companies and government and non-government institutes for the awareness of oral health is also driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled experts in the emerging nations is expected to restrain the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, increasing number of dental practitioners in developing nations is an opportunity for the market players to expand their existing product portfolio and strengthen their market presence. Leading players can also focus on new product launches due to increase in demand from the physicians of the developed economies.

Ultradent, a leading player in the market introduced 'Jiffy finishing and polishing device', enabling dental physicians to reconstruct an appealing, natural finish on the composite surfaces, looking similar to enamel with efficient designs. The device is also designed to streamline the processes for surgeons with no dependence on shortcut procedures. These devices comprise flexible spiral-shaped wheels that naturally adapt to different types of tooth surfaces and can be preferably used for various composites. Jiffy finishing products hold applications for finishing, contouring, and polishing the composite materials. They come in a kit including various devices of carbide or diamond burs required by dental physicians for polishing and finishing composite restorations.

The polishing cups in the device hold a flexible and flared thin-wall design for polishing nearby gums. The regular pointed brushes are designed with a diamond grit for beautiful finishing for the composite material. The prominent market players in the market comprise Kerr Dental, Brasseler USA, Tri Hawk inc., 3M, BSN Medical, Prima Dental Group, Mani Inc., Acteon Inc., Dentsply Sirona, and Zimmer Biomet. The 'Global Dental Bur Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of dental bur industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading dental bur producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for dental bur. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography. The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global dental bur market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

