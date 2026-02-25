Dental Burs Market to Reach US$ 1,232.3 Million by 2033 on Growth of Dental Procedures and Technological Innovation

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the dental burs market. Dental burs are precision rotary instruments used in a wide range of dental procedures, enabling cutting, shaping, finishing, and polishing of tooth structures and restorations.

The global dental burs market is growing steadily, valued at around US$750.2 million in 2026 and projected to reach US$1,232.3 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2026 to 2033. This expansion is propelled by rising volumes of restorative, cosmetic, and surgical dental procedures, expanding dental care access, and continuous innovation in bur materials and designs that improve clinical outcomes and efficiency. Dental burs are essential in cavity preparation, enamel shaping, implant site preparation, and orthodontic workflows. Market dynamics highlight strong adoption of advanced diamond and carbide burs in private clinics, hospitals, and academic institutions, with a growing emphasis on minimally invasive, precision-driven dentistry.

Expansion of Dental Procedures and Rising Oral Care Awareness

The surge in dental care demand worldwide, driven by increasing prevalence of dental caries, aesthetic dentistry trends, and aging populations, is expanding the need for high-performance dental instruments. Routine restorative treatments, crown & bridge work, and periodontal care rely heavily on precision dental burs, and this demand is growing as patients seek durable, comfortable, and efficient dental solutions. Increased procedure volumes directly translated into higher bur consumption across clinics and hospitals. Manufacturers are responding with improved grit technologies, heat-reduction designs, and longer-lasting coatings that reduce chair time and enhance patient comfort. As clinics adopt digital dentistry workflows and advanced restorative materials such as zirconia and ceramics, bur usage in CAD/CAM-assisted procedures continues to rise, supporting broad market growth. In regions such as Asia Pacific, expanding dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and greater access to modern dental care are strengthening market uptake, while established markets in North America and Europe focus on high-precision, premium products.

Key Highlights

The market is projected to reach US$ 1,232.3 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

North America leads the market with a 47.3% share, supported by advanced dental infrastructure and high per-capita dental expenditure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by dental tourism and expanding oral healthcare access.

Rising adoption of minimally invasive and cosmetic dentistry is significantly increasing recurring demand for high-performance burs.

Integration of Digital Dentistry and Precision Tools Boosts Efficiency

Integration of digital dentistry tools, Dental CAD/CAM systems, and high-speed handpieces is another key driver of the dental burs market. Dental practices increasingly adopt digital planning, chairside restorations, and same-day workflows that require reliable, precision-engineered burs to translate virtual designs into accurate clinical outcomes. Innovations in bur materials, including multi-layer diamond coatings and optimized carbide flute geometry, are helping clinicians achieve superior cutting accuracy, reduced vibration, and less heat generation during procedures. These advancements support minimally invasive treatment approaches preferred by patients and professionals alike.

Key Highlight: Strategic Partnership between Premier Dental Products Company and Radial Equity Partners

In February 2025, Premier Dental Products Company entered into a transformational partnership with private equity firm Radial Equity Partners. The deal aims to accelerate Premier's growth in the global dental consumables market, a category that includes Two Striper® diamond burs and other consumables used by dental professionals worldwide. Terms of the partnership were not publicly disclosed.

Premier, a fourth-generation, family-owned dental products manufacturer (founded in 1913) with a portfolio spanning hemostatic pastes, impression trays, and diamond burs, will leverage Radial's resources to expand innovation, strengthen commercialization, and pursue ambitious growth plans in dental consumables.

As part of the transaction, Perry Lowe was named CEO, replacing outgoing CEO Julie Charlestein, with a stated strategic focus on enhancing product development and commercial capabilities to bring more innovative solutions to dentists worldwide.

Radial Equity Partners noted Premier's 110-plus-year history of innovation and market leadership as a key reason for the investment, highlighting strong global demand for dental consumables and durable instrument portfolios like diamond burs.

The partnership underscores a broader trend of private equity backing strategic growth for dental instrument and consumable manufacturers, especially firms with established portfolios and global distribution networks.

Segmentation Insights: Diamond Burs Dominate Owing to Their Expanding Use in Precision and Hard-Tissue Procedures

The diamond burs segment is projected to lead the global dental burs market, accounting for a revenue share of 42.7%, driven by strong clinical preference for high-precision tooth preparation, crown and bridge procedures, veneer placement, and finishing of hard restorative materials such as zirconia and ceramics. Their superior cutting accuracy, smoother surface finish, and reduced vibration compared to carbide alternatives make them essential across both general and specialty practices. Growth is further supported by rising demand for minimally invasive dentistry and implant procedures that require controlled enamel removal. Recent developments in multi-layer diamond coatings and optimized grit bonding technologies have enhanced durability and procedural efficiency, strengthening adoption across high-volume dental clinics worldwide.

Regional Insights: North America Commands Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Accelerates at the Fastest Pace

North America holds the largest share of the dental burs market at 47.3%, supported by advanced dental infrastructure, high dental expenditure, early adoption of innovative dental instruments, and the strong presence of leading manufacturers. The region benefits from a well-established ecosystem of dental manufacturers, mature distribution networks, and a large base of highly trained dental professionals who routinely utilize advanced burs for restorative, surgical, and aesthetic procedures. Growing patient demand for minimally invasive treatments, strong awareness of oral health, and the widespread popularity of aesthetic procedures such as veneers and full-mouth rehabilitations continue to drive consistent bur demand. Supportive regulatory frameworks, streamlined product approvals, frequent product launches, and robust continuing-education programs further accelerate market penetration. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid expansion of dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and improving access to oral healthcare services. Countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Thailand are witnessing strong growth in restorative and cosmetic dentistry procedures, supported by increasing awareness of oral aesthetics and preventive care. Cost-effective treatment options, availability of skilled dental professionals, and growing acceptance of advanced dental materials are accelerating adoption across urban and semi-urban clinics. Technological advancements in bur manufacturing, including improved durability and ergonomic designs, are making premium products more accessible in price-sensitive markets.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the dental burs market include Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, Johnson-Promident (Young Innovations, Inc.), Kerr Corporation (Envista), and SHOFU Inc, Komet Dental

MANI, INC, MDT Micro Diamond Technologies Ltd., Brasseler USA, NTI KAHLA GMBH, Hager & Meisinger GmbH, Jota AG Rotary Instruments, Mr Bur, iM3 AUS.

Dentalaire, International.

Dentsply Sirona focuses on expanding sterile, single-use bur lines to meet stringent infection control norms.

COLTENE and other manufacturers invest in grit and coating technologies to improve durability and cutting precision.

Young Innovations and Kerr emphasize broadening distribution networks to reach high-volume clinics worldwide.

SHOFU and specialized bur manufacturers leverage ergonomic designs and digital workflow compatibility to capture niche clinical segments.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Diamond Burs

Carbide Burs

Gold Burs

Ceramic Burs

Others

By Application

Restorative Dentistry

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Others

By End-user

Dental Clinics

Hospital

Academic & Research Institutes

Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

