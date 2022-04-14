Dental Burs Market Worth $881.6 Million by 2030 at CAGR of 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental burs market size is expected to reach USD 881.6 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases such as dental caries is anticipated to drive market growth.

By material, the diamond burs segment held the largest share of the market due to the fact that most dentists prefer diamond burs as it highly efficient and precise.

The implantology application segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to expanding applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas (cosmetic, recreation, etc.)

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

dominated the market in 2021 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to due to the rising prevalence of dental diseases and the presence of key players.

Read 110-page market research report, "Dental Burs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Diamond Burs, Stainless Steel, Carbide), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

The rise in the geriatric population and their need for accessible oral care is anticipated to further drive the market. Dental burs are essential dental rotary instruments that are utilized in dentin removal, cavity preparation, cutting hard tissues, implantology, etc., and are commonly made of stainless steel, tungsten carbide, and diamond grit.

Dental caries is the most prevalent and preventable dental condition, which if identified early, can be treated by non-invasive techniques. According to WHO, as of 2020, around 3.5 billion people suffer oral diseases globally with untreated dental caries of permanent teeth being the most common dental disease and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Factors like changing lifestyle, high sugar consumption, and less awareness about oral hygiene in low- and middle-income countries is the most common cause for the prevalence of caries.

Severe periodontal (gum) disease which is a major cause of tooth loss affects 10% of the global population. According to the American Dental Association, 85% of individuals in the United States, value dental health and consider it as an essential aspect of overall care. The awareness and importance of oral health combined with better access to advanced dental services will help in the growth of the dental equipment market. In the light of COVID-19, the market was affected as the footfall of patient appointments for dental treatments was temporarily suspended due to the high risk of transmission. However, the market is recovering and companies like Dentsply Sirona reported an increase in sales of their technologies and equipment segment in 2021. Moreover, many dentists believe that there will be a surge in oral care and dental treatment post-Covid-19 crisis and this is expected to propel market growth.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.