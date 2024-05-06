Dental CAD-CAM Market size to record USD 921.8 million growth from 2023-2027, Use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental cad-cam market size is estimated to grow by USD 921.8 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 9.08% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Product (Dental practice CAD-CAM systems and Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems) and End-user (Dental clinics, Dental laboratories, and Dental milling centers) Key Companies Covered 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Zirkonzahn Srl Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions:

Dentists now use advanced intraoral scanners for speedy teeth impressions. These are then sent to labs for milling. Many scanners are available, so makers offer open software for user choice in milling centers. Files from open systems are imported to CAD software for production on milling units.



This allows for collaboration with various milling units, making dental CAD-CAM makers lean towards open systems. Open software use is common in low-cost CAD-CAM systems, integrating with different milling systems. For example, 3Shape offers scanners that link with milling systems like B and D Dental's ORIGIN. This trend will boost the dental CAD-CAM market.

Major Challenges:

High maintenance and implementation cost of CAD-CAM systems

The setup of dental CAD-CAM systems in labs and clinics necessitates substantial investment. Initial costs hover between $50,000 to $65,000 , with ongoing maintenance adding to expenses. Accessories like digital systems tally at $15,000 - $19,000 , and chairside milling units demand $60,000 - $80,000 .

These high costs deter market expansion as regional dentists and small hospitals often view them as luxuries, sticking to traditional methods. Companies, having invested heavily, expect returns through high pricing or rentals. Limited vendor presence diminishes buyer bargaining power, further impeding market growth.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Dental practice CAD-CAM systems

1.2 Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems End-user 2.1 Dental clinics

2.2 Dental laboratories

2.3 Dental milling centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Dental practice CAD-CAM systems- The dental practice CAD-CAM systems segment holds a significant market share and is the largest contributor globally. These systems enable dentists to create various dental prostheses with high precision and efficiency. With a gradual increase in market share since 2017, reaching USD 720.79 million, this segment continues to grow. Factors such as the global increase in edentulous population and dental caries, growing awareness of oral health importance, and demand for customized solutions drive market growth.

Additionally, the rise of dental service organizations like Heartland Dental and Aspen Dental further boosts the segment. Demand for cosmetic surgeries also contributes to market expansion. Large organizations acquiring SMEs with innovative technologies and increased R&D activities are recent trends fueling growth. Our report analyzes historical and forecasted market shares and segments from 2017 to 2027, highlighting reasons for growth. The segment's growth is mainly attributed to increasing adoption by organizations responding to global industry demands.

Analyst Review

The dental CAD/CAM market is experiencing notable growth due to the demand for efficient dental solutions. Dental professionals utilize computer-aided design technology for creating dental restorations like veneers, fixed dental implants, and crowns. This technology reduces procedure time, enhances patient comfort, and ensures precise outcomes. Latest technologies include CAD/CAM scanners and visualization software, allowing for the fabrication of custom restorations in a single appointment. Safety measures and stay-home orders have increased the adoption of chair-side CAD/CAM systems, providing convenience to patients while adhering to post-lockdown restrictions.

Driving factors include a growing patient pool seeking aesthetic dentistry and personalized care. However, restraining factors such as reimbursement policies and initial investment costs impact market growth, especially in emerging countries. Edentulous individuals and oral health issues like tooth decay and periodontal disease drive the need for efficient dental solutions. In-lab and in-office segments cater to different needs, with in-lab systems focusing on accuracy and durability, while in-office systems prioritize convenience and patient outcomes. Dental CAD/CAM technology, powered by computer algorithms and artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing the dental industry by providing efficient, personalized, and quality dental restorations.

Market Overview

The Dental CAD/CAM system is a boon for addressing dental diseases like tooth loss and various dental disorders. It enhances aesthetics while enabling personalized care for patients. With its advanced technology, it aids in the detection and treatment of oral cancer. Post-sales monitoring ensures efficient operation, while the in-lab segment streamlines fit and reduces the need for multiple appointments.

This system minimizes lab fees and materials wastage, making it cost-effective for practitioners. Patients benefit from faster and more accurate procedures, leading to improved satisfaction. With its focus on precision and efficiency, the Dental CAD/CAM system revolutionizes the dental industry, offering a seamless blend of innovation and practicality.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Dental Practice CAD-CAM Systems



Dental Laboratory CAD-CAM Systems

End-user

Dental Clinics



Dental Laboratories



Dental Milling Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

