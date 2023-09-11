Dental CAD-CAM Market to grow by USD 921.8 million between 2022 - 2027; Growth Driven by High demand for dental cosmetic surgeries - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Sep, 2023, 04:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental CAD-CAM Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the dental CAD-CAM market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 921.8 million. The high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries is a factor driving the growth of global dental computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). The global cosmetic dentistry market is projected to expand due to the rising demand for tooth whitening, veneers, inlays, onlays, crowns, and bonding that are made of natural-looking materials. Additionally, consumers in developing nations have seen an increase in disposable money, which has lowered the cost of CAD-CAM-assisted dental operations. Furthermore, dental businesses are growing their clientele by promoting their goods and services. The need for dental cosmetic procedures has been driven by a combination of these factors, which are fueling the dental CAD-CAM market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2023-2027

  • Market Challenge - The high maintenance and implementation cost for CAD-CAM systems is a major challenge to the global dental CAD-CAM market growth. Dental labs and clinics need to make a large investment to establish dental CAD-CAM systems and related accessories. Additionally, these systems need routine maintenance, which dramatically raises the overall cost of ownership. The high price of CAD-CAM systems and software is a significant element that restricts the market's expansion. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The dental CAD-CAM market is segmented by Product (Dental practice CAD-CAM systems and Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems), End-user (Dental clinics, Dental laboratories, and Dental milling centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 

  • The dental practices CAD-CAM systems segment will gain considerable market share. Factors driving market growth include an increase in the global edentulous population, an increase in cases of dental caries among all age groups, increased awareness of the importance of oral health, and an increase in demand for customized solutions tailored to specific end-use applications in a short time frame. The rise in the number of dental service organizations (DSOs) is increasing this segment's dental CAD-CAM industry.
  • Geographical Segment - North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the dental CAD-CAM market:

3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Zirkonzahn Srl

Related Reports:

The global dental sutures market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.95 million at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Product, Material, and Geography. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

The dental cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 322.95 million at a CAGR of 7.15% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Application, End-user, and Geography.North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

Dental CAD-CAM Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 921.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Zirkonzahn Srl

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market to grow by USD 7.76 billion from 2022-2027; North America to account for 61% of market growth - Technavio

Smart Healthcare Market to grow by USD 115.39 billion from 2022-2027; North America to account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.