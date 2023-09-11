Dental CAD-CAM Market to grow by USD 921.8 million between 2022 - 2027; Growth Driven by High demand for dental cosmetic surgeries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental CAD-CAM Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the dental CAD-CAM market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 921.8 million. The high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries is a factor driving the growth of global dental computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). The global cosmetic dentistry market is projected to expand due to the rising demand for tooth whitening, veneers, inlays, onlays, crowns, and bonding that are made of natural-looking materials. Additionally, consumers in developing nations have seen an increase in disposable money, which has lowered the cost of CAD-CAM-assisted dental operations. Furthermore, dental businesses are growing their clientele by promoting their goods and services. The need for dental cosmetic procedures has been driven by a combination of these factors, which are fueling the dental CAD-CAM market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - The high maintenance and implementation cost for CAD-CAM systems is a major challenge to the global dental CAD-CAM market growth. Dental labs and clinics need to make a large investment to establish dental CAD-CAM systems and related accessories. Additionally, these systems need routine maintenance, which dramatically raises the overall cost of ownership. The high price of CAD-CAM systems and software is a significant element that restricts the market's expansion. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The dental CAD-CAM market is segmented by Product (Dental practice CAD-CAM systems and Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems), End-user (Dental clinics, Dental laboratories, and Dental milling centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The dental practices CAD-CAM systems segment will gain considerable market share. Factors driving market growth include an increase in the global edentulous population, an increase in cases of dental caries among all age groups, increased awareness of the importance of oral health, and an increase in demand for customized solutions tailored to specific end-use applications in a short time frame. The rise in the number of dental service organizations (DSOs) is increasing this segment's dental CAD-CAM industry.

Key Companies in the dental CAD-CAM market:

3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Zirkonzahn Srl

Dental CAD-CAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 921.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Zirkonzahn Srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

