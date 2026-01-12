Dental Care Acworth Honored as 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist in Acworth by Find Local Doctors

With a commitment to efficient, empathetic, and expert dental care, Dental Care Acworth continues to set the standard for excellence in Cobb County, earning recognition through outstanding patient satisfaction and over 1,300 five-star Google reviews.

ACWORTH, Ga., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Care Acworth has been named the 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist in Acworth by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that connects consumers with highly-rated physicians and dentists. This prestigious recognition reflects the practice's unwavering dedication to patient-centered care and clinical excellence, as evidenced by their impressive collection of five-star patient reviews.

Dental Care Acworth

At Dental Care Acworth, the patient experience extends far beyond clinical treatment. The practice has cultivated an environment where comfort and care go hand in hand, offering amenities including complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi access, and entertainment options to help patients relax during their visit. The team's philosophy centers on treating every patient like family, taking time to listen to concerns and develop personalized treatment plans that address individual needs and goals.

The practice provides comprehensive dental solutions for the entire family, from pediatric dentistry to senior dental care. Services range from preventive care and routine cleanings to advanced restorative procedures including dental implants, crowns, and bridges. Patients seeking smile enhancements can choose from cosmetic options such as professional teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and SimplyClear aligners. For those who experience dental anxiety, sedation dentistry options are available to ensure a comfortable experience. The clinic utilizes state-of-the-art technology, including digital X-rays, 3D intraoral scanning, laser-assisted hygiene services, Curodont, and Seal and Protect, to deliver precise diagnoses and optimal treatment outcomes.

Patients consistently praise the practice for its welcoming atmosphere and attentive staff. One recent patient shared, "The staff is friendly and efficient. The hygienist was thorough, and the dentist identified issues but didn't push to get things done immediately. He provided me with what the cost of the recommended work would be. Highly recommend."

"This recognition from Find Local Dentists means so much to our entire team," says owner Dr. Melissa Wendling. "We believe that excellent oral care starts with building trust and making every patient feel comfortable. Our goal is to provide the highest quality dentistry while ensuring each visit is a positive experience."

More About Dental Care Acworth:

Dental Care Acworth has served the Cobb County community for over two decades, offering a full spectrum of dental services in a modern, comfortable setting. The practice is led by Dr. Arjan Hayer and owner Dr. Melissa Wendling. Dr. Hayer completed his dental education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and The University of Georgia, and is an active member of the American Dental Association with extensive training in dental surgery, prosthodontics, and endodontics. Dr. Wendling brings expertise in general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, focusing on creating individualized treatment plans for patients of all ages. The clinic accepts most major PPO insurance plans and offers flexible payment options through CareCredit, Sunbit, and Cherry, as well as an in-house Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan for patients without insurance. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.dentistinacworth.com or call (678) 888-1554. The office is located at 5552 Robin Road, Suite A, Acworth, GA 30102.

Media Contact

Dr. Melissa Wendling

Dental Care Acworth

(678) 888-1554

http://www.dentistinacworth.com

SOURCE Dental Care Acworth