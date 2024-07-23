DENTAL CARE ALLIANCE AND OVERJET LAUNCH HISTORIC ROLLOUT OF AI

"Transforming dental care through AI isn't just about innovation or technology," said Jason Heffelfinger, CEO of Dental Care Alliance. "It's about empowering our supported providers, advancing precision, personalizing patient experiences, and pioneering a new era of oral health. We are proud to partner with Overjet to be the first DSO to implement this game-changing platform across our family of more than 400 affiliated practices."

Overjet is the AI platform for dentistry. Its FDA-cleared technology is trained on millions of X-rays and continuously tested by a team of leading dentists, enabling it to detect, outline, and quantify oral diseases with millimeter-level precision. In addition to analyzing X-rays, Overjet is also an essential tool for educating patients, since it highlights cavities, calculus, and other pathologies with colorful overlays that patients can understand. The result is greater trust in the dentist, which leads to higher case acceptance.

DCA's leadership recognizes that its success with AI will depend on its people, who are ultimately responsible for understanding and implementing the new technology. That was the motivation for DCA's unique and comprehensive rollout plan, carefully designed to maximize Overjet's impact across all of its providers. Through a combination of in-depth training sessions and study clubs led by Overjet's expert clinical team, deep integrations with providers' existing systems, and high-profile promotional campaigns, DCA is setting the example for how to implement dental AI at scale.

This organization-wide expansion builds on DCA's initial partnership with Overjet that began in May 2022, and which has produced overwhelmingly positive reactions from both its providers and patients. Beyond the dental chair, the platform will help DCA's providers grow their practices — from streamlining the morning huddle to identifying opportunities for care.

"The most successful DSOs of tomorrow will be those that embrace AI today," said Wardah Inam, CEO of Overjet. "From the very beginning of our partnership, DCA's leaders wanted to do more than just keep pace with the latest technology. They wanted to push dentistry forward. With this milestone deployment of AI, Dental Care Alliance will set the new standard for what patients expect at the dentist."

About Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and supports over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names. Learn more at dentalcarealliance.com .

About Overjet

Overjet is the world-leader in dental AI. Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard University, Overjet builds artificial intelligence that helps dental organizations give patients the highest quality of care. Our FDA-cleared technology is the first objective standard for making oral health decisions — so that dentists can detect pathologies with precision and educate patients with confidence. To learn more, visit: Overjet.com .

