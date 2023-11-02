Dental Care for the Golden Years: Oral Health Tips from Dentists for Seniors

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As individuals age, dental care becomes increasingly critical. Aging presents unique challenges for oral health, yet many seniors are not aware of these nuances. Dr. Vineet Bhandari, a member of the Ontario Dental Association with over 30 years of experience, provides crucial tips for maintaining oral health in the golden years.

Challenges in Senior Dental Health
"As we age, certain oral health issues become more prevalent, such as dry mouth, gum disease, tooth loss, and the use of dentures," explains Dr. Bhandari. "However, with adequate care and regular dental visits, seniors can enjoy a healthy smile for years to come."

Dry Mouth and How to Combat It
Many seniors experience dry mouth, often as a side effect of medications. Dry mouth can increase the risk of tooth decay, gum disease, and infection. Dr. Bhandari recommends drinking plenty of water, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and possibly using a saliva substitute.

Gum Disease: Prevention and Treatment
Gum disease, while common in older adults, isn't a normal part of aging. Regular brushing, flossing, and professional dental cleanings can help prevent gum disease. If gum disease does occur, early treatment can prevent it from advancing to a more severe stage.

Maintaining Natural Teeth
"Preserving your natural teeth as long as possible is always the goal," notes Dr. Bhandari. Regular dental check-ups can help detect potential issues early. If tooth loss does occur, dental implants can provide a comfortable, natural-looking replacement.

Denture Care
For those wearing dentures, Dr. Bhandari suggests cleaning them daily, avoiding abrasive cleaning materials, and ensuring they're properly fitted to avoid discomfort and oral sores.

Regular Dental Visits are Vital
While seniors may have retired from work, they shouldn't retire from their dental care. Regular dental visits are vital to maintaining oral health, addressing potential issues, and receiving professional cleanings. Even those with dentures should have their mouth examined annually for oral cancer and other potential issues.

Importance of a Balanced Diet
A healthy diet is crucial for oral health. Seniors should ensure they're receiving enough calcium and Vitamin D for strong teeth and bones, as well as a variety of fruits and vegetables for overall health.

Dr. Bhandari concludes, "Just as the needs of our bodies change as we age, so too do the needs of our oral health. Understanding these changes and how to address them can ensure seniors maintain a healthy smile in their golden years."

He encourages seniors and their caregivers to share these dental care tips within their communities, promoting better oral health practices. Dr. Bhandari and his team stand ready to answer any further questions and provide comprehensive oral health consultations at their clinic.

