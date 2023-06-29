Dental Cartridge Syringe Market to Reach $0.19 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of global dental cartridge syringe market is driven by increase in the adoption of dental cartridge syringe, increase in geriatric population, and high adoption of non-disposable cartridge syringes.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Cartridge Syringe Market: By Type (Aspirating Dental Syringes, Non-Aspirating Dental Syringes, and Self-Aspirating Syringes), By Product (Non-disposable Dental Syringes, and Disposable Dental Syringes), By End User (Hospital, Dental Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" According to the report, the global dental cartridge syringe industry generated $0.12 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $0.19 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Copy- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/50977

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the incidences of dental and oral diseases such as tooth decay and gum disease, increase in geriatric population suffering from oral diseases, and high adoption of non-disposable cartridge syringes due to higher availability and various benefits associated with non-disposable cartridge syringe drive the growth of the global dental cartridge syringe market. However, the shortage of expert dental specialists in developing countries is hampering the dental cartridge syringe market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets including increase in awareness about the importance of oral health and rise in prevalence of oral diseases are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the dental cartridge syringe market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2032 Market Size in 2022 $0.12 billion Market Size in 2032 $0.19 billion CAGR 4.7 % No. of Pages in Report 254 Segments covered Type, Product, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in incidences of dental and oral diseases Increase in geriatric population High adoption of non-disposable cartridge syringe Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraint Shortage of expert dental specialists

Covid-19 Scenario

COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global dental cartridge syringes market, owing to decrease in demand for dental cartridge syringes and the low hospitalization rate. Many surgeries were either canceled or postponed due to pandemic.

In addition, during the early stages of the pandemic, many dental clinics and practices worldwide were temporarily closed or restricted to providing emergency services only. This led to a significant reduction in routine dental procedures which negatively impacted the market growth.

However, the market is recovering after pandemic, and show stable growth for dental cartridge syringe market, owing to rise in the number of dental diseases along with rise in number of dental surgeries and an increase in awareness about oral health.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (254 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dental-cartridge-syringe-market

The aspirating dental syringes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the aspirating dental syringes segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global dental cartridge syringe market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aspirating dental cartridge syringe as they allow precise and controlled delivery of anesthetic solutions to specific areas of the oral cavity, and ensuring the patient comfort during treatment. However, the self-aspirating syringes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in demand for efficient and time-saving dental procedures, along with the benefits offered by self-aspirating syringes, is expected to drive their segment growth.

The non-disposable dental syringes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the non-disposable dental syringes segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global dental cartridge syringe market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of non-disposable dental syringes due to their durability, easy to handle, and provide better accuracy while injecting. However, the disposable dental syringes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in demand for disposable dental syringes as it does not require sterilization process, and cost effectively compared to non-disposable.

The dental clinics to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global dental cartridge syringe market revenue. The same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the increase in the number of patient visits to dental clinics, increased number of dental procedures in dental clinics, and high demand of dental cartridge syringe from dental clinics.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/50977

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental cartridge syringe market revenueand is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, availability of approved dental cartridge syringes and rise in dental expenditures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a surge in need of dental procedures, rise in prevalence of dental caries, and increase in awareness regarding oral health.

Leading Market Players: -

AR Instrumed

B. Braun SE

Lifco

Henke Sass , Wolf GmbH

, Wolf GmbH Jalal Surgical

Septodont Holding

Snaa Industries

STERIS plc

Vista Apex

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental cartridge syringe market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Skincare Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Healthcare Staffing Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Lab Information Management System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Ambulance Services Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20222–2031

Endometriosis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research