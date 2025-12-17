Dental Center of Jacksonville Honored as 2025 Top Patient Rated Dentist in Jacksonville by Find Local Doctors

By combining advanced dental technology with a patient-first philosophy, Dr. Jignesh Patel and his team at Dental Center of Jacksonville continue to deliver exceptional comprehensive dental care to families throughout Northeast Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Center of Jacksonville, led by Dr. Jignesh Patel, DMD, has been recognized as the 2025 Top Patient Rated Dentist in Jacksonville by Find Local Doctors. This esteemed recognition is based on exceptional patient reviews and reflects the practice's commitment to delivering high-quality dental care. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that connects patients with reputable physicians and dentists in their area.

Dental Center of Jacksonville

Dr. Jignesh Patel earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine in Fort Lauderdale. With over a decade of experience, he has established himself as a leader in comprehensive dental care in the Jacksonville community. Dr. Patel's dedication to excellence is demonstrated through his ongoing education, including advanced training through Spear Education, Surgical Masters Implant Blueprint, and Wehrle Implant Immersion. He is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and has been recognized among the Top 3 Local Dentists in Jacksonville.

Dental Center of Jacksonville is committed to providing personalized patient care, ensuring that each individual's concerns, goals, and lifestyle are prioritized. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, dental implants, clear aligners such as Invisalign and SureSmile, custom dentures, full mouth reconstruction, cosmetic dentistry, TMJ treatment, and sleep apnea solutions. The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including digital X-rays, 3-D cone beam scanning, dental lasers, and intraoral cameras, all designed to enhance patient outcomes and comfort.

Patients have consistently praised Dental Center of Jacksonville for its friendly and professional staff, comfortable environment, and exceptional dental care. The practice offers sedation options including laughing gas and oral conscious sedation, along with patient amenities such as soft pillows, warm blankets, and personal TVs to ensure a relaxing experience. One patient remarked, "Excellent dentistry for all kinds of work, from cleanings to fillings and implants. Always prompt support and attentive doctors. Highly recommend!"

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Jignesh Patel. "Our team is dedicated to providing the highest standard of dental care, treating every patient like family. Our philosophy is simple: when you smile, we smile. We strive to ensure that every patient leaves our office happy and confident in their dental health."

More About Dental Center of Jacksonville:

Dental Center of Jacksonville, established in 1990, is a full-service dental practice located at 6144 S Gazebo Park Pl, Suite 210, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Led by Dr. Jignesh Patel, the practice offers comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, including general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry. Dr. Patel is also an Invisalign Provider and Elite Six Month Smile Provider. Beyond the office, Dr. Patel actively contributes to the Jacksonville community through charitable work, local sponsorships, and free dental clinics. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://dentalcenterjacksonville.com or call (904) 815-0525.

Media Contact:

Dr. Jignesh Patel, DMD

Dental Center of Jacksonville

(904) 815-0525

SOURCE Dental Center of Jacksonville