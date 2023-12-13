Dental Chains Market in US to grow by USD 63.87 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by the growing prominence of teledentistry - Technavio

Technavio

13 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental chains market in US is expected to grow by USD 63.87 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by revenue stream endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and others. 

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Chains Market in US 2023-2027
Company Profile:

Affordable Care LLC, Affordable Dentistry Today, American Family Dentistry , ClearChoice Management Services LLC, Coast Dental Services LLC, Dental Associates, Familia Dental, ForwardDental , Great Expressions Dental Centers , Heartland Dental LLC, InterDent Service Corp., MB2 Dental Solutions, Mortenson Dental Partners, North American Dental Group, OnSite Health Inc, PERFECT TEETH, SAGE DENTAL MANAGEMENT LLC. , Smile Brands, SmileDirectClub Inc., and Western Dental Services Inc.

Affordable Care LLC - The company offers dental chain practices across the US.

Dental Chains Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The endodontics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is helped by factors like the increasing number of patients taking an endodontic device in the country. In addition, the number of qualified dentists in the US has been increasing due to improved medical infrastructure and government-led oral health care programs.

 Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Dental Chains Market In US: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

  • The growing prominence of teledentistry
  • Increasing geriatric population
  • Increase in the prevalence of mouth, throat, and tongue cancer

The growing prominence of teledentistry is a key factor driving market growth. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the strict implementation of socially disintegrating guidelines, and in many countries, oral healthcare services have been shut down. Moreover, the IT team has transformed this platform into an oral health telecare system that enabled supported offices to provide these services using platforms currently in use. 

Major Trend

The increasing adoption of advanced dental procedures are major trend in the market.

Related Reports:

The global dental loupe market size is estimated to grow by USD 125.58 million at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. 

The dental braces market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.17 billion.

What are the key data covered in this dental chains market in US report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental chains market in US between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the dental chains market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the dental chains market in US across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental chains market in US companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

