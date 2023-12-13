Dental Chains Market in US to grow by USD 63.87 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by the growing prominence of teledentistry - Technavio

13 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental chains market in US is expected to grow by USD 63.87 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by revenue stream endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and others.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report
Company Profile:
Affordable Care LLC, Affordable Dentistry Today, American Family Dentistry , ClearChoice Management Services LLC, Coast Dental Services LLC, Dental Associates, Familia Dental, ForwardDental , Great Expressions Dental Centers , Heartland Dental LLC, InterDent Service Corp., MB2 Dental Solutions, Mortenson Dental Partners, North American Dental Group, OnSite Health Inc, PERFECT TEETH, SAGE DENTAL MANAGEMENT LLC. , Smile Brands, SmileDirectClub Inc., and Western Dental Services Inc.
Affordable Care LLC - The company offers dental chain practices across the US.
Company Profile:
Dental Chains Market In US: Segmentation Analysis
The endodontics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is helped by factors like the increasing number of patients taking an endodontic device in the country. In addition, the number of qualified dentists in the US has been increasing due to improved medical infrastructure and government-led oral health care programs.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report
Dental Chains Market In US: Market Dynamics
Key Driver
- The growing prominence of teledentistry
- Increasing geriatric population
- Increase in the prevalence of mouth, throat, and tongue cancer
The growing prominence of teledentistry is a key factor driving market growth. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the strict implementation of socially disintegrating guidelines, and in many countries, oral healthcare services have been shut down. Moreover, the IT team has transformed this platform into an oral health telecare system that enabled supported offices to provide these services using platforms currently in use.
Major Trend
The increasing adoption of advanced dental procedures are major trend in the market.
What are the key data covered in this dental chains market in US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental chains market in US between 2022 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the dental chains market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the dental chains market in US across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental chains market in US companies.
