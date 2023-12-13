Dental Chains Market in US to grow by USD 63.87 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by the growing prominence of teledentistry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental chains market in US is expected to grow by USD 63.87 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by revenue stream endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Chains Market in US 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Affordable Care LLC, Affordable Dentistry Today, American Family Dentistry , ClearChoice Management Services LLC, Coast Dental Services LLC, Dental Associates, Familia Dental, ForwardDental , Great Expressions Dental Centers , Heartland Dental LLC, InterDent Service Corp., MB2 Dental Solutions, Mortenson Dental Partners, North American Dental Group, OnSite Health Inc, PERFECT TEETH, SAGE DENTAL MANAGEMENT LLC. , Smile Brands, SmileDirectClub Inc., and Western Dental Services Inc.

Affordable Care LLC - The company offers dental chain practices across the US.

Dental Chains Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The endodontics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is helped by factors like the increasing number of patients taking an endodontic device in the country. In addition, the number of qualified dentists in the US has been increasing due to improved medical infrastructure and government-led oral health care programs.

Dental Chains Market In US: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growing prominence of teledentistry

Increasing geriatric population

Increase in the prevalence of mouth, throat, and tongue cancer

The growing prominence of teledentistry is a key factor driving market growth. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the strict implementation of socially disintegrating guidelines, and in many countries, oral healthcare services have been shut down. Moreover, the IT team has transformed this platform into an oral health telecare system that enabled supported offices to provide these services using platforms currently in use.

Major Trend

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

