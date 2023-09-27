Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market is to grow by USD 322.95 million from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3Shape AS, Air Techniques Inc. and Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental cone beam computed tomography market is estimated to grow by USD 322.95 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.15%. The dental cone beam computed tomography market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer dental cone beam computed tomography market are 3Shape AS, Air Techniques Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, Carestream Health Inc., Cefla SC, Dentium Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Durr Dental SE, Envista Holdings Corp., Finapoline SAS, GENORAY Co. Ltd., HDXWILL, J. Morita Corp., LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, Planmeca Oy, PointNix Co. Ltd., PreXion Corp., Trident Srl, and Vatech Co. Ltd.The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Air Techniques Inc. - The company offers dental cone beam computed tomography products such as Provecta 3D prime.

Carestream Health Inc. - The company offers dental cone beam computed tomography products such as CS 8100 3d, CS 8200 3d, and CS 9600.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to a number of factors, such as an increase in the incidence of dental diseases, technological advances, and favorable regulatory measures, the North American market for laser cone CT is experiencing moderate growth during 2020. In addition, a growing number of awareness programs regarding early diagnosis of dental problems are resulting in increased health expenditure among the population. To meet the growing demand for effective dental scanners in hospitals and clinics, companies are focusing on launching new cone beam dental CT systems in the region. However, strict regulations in countries such as the US and Canada mean that suppliers must gain approval from government agencies before bringing new products to market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Continuous advancements in imaging technology

Continuous advancements in imaging technology Key Trend - Integration of software tools with cone beam computed tomography systems

- Integration of software tools with cone beam computed tomography systems Major Challenges - Availability of alternatives for dental cone beam computed tomography

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into dental implants, endodontic and periodontics, orthodontic, and dental surgeries. The market share growth by the dental implants segment will be significant during the forecast period.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

