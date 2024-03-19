Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market size is to grow by USD 322.95 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising oral health awareness will drive growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental cone beam computed tomography market size is estimated to grow by USD 322.95 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.15% according to Technavio. The surge in oral health awareness is propelling market expansion for dental cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). Enhanced public understanding of oral health benefits and the necessity for early detection of dental issues are key drivers. With heightened dental health consciousness, there's a rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies facilitating precise assessments and treatment planning. CBCT stands out for providing accurate three-dimensional images, empowering dentists and specialists to visualize intricate dental structures and address complexities effectively. Its early detection capabilities for dental ailments like decay and periodontal diseases ensure timely interventions, yielding superior patient outcomes. The escalating demand for comprehensive oral health evaluations underscores the growing popularity of CBCT devices, driving sustained market growth forecasts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market 2023-2027

Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including 3Shape AS, Air Techniques Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, Carestream Health Inc., Cefla SC, Dentium Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Durr Dental SE, Envista Holdings Corp., Finapoline SAS, GENORAY Co. Ltd., HDXWILL, J. Morita Corp., LargeV Instrument Corp. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, Planmeca Oy, PointNix Co. Ltd., PreXion Corp., Trident Srl, Vatech Co. Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Dental implants, Endodontic and periodontics, Orthodontic, and Dental surgeries), End-user (Hospitals, Dental clinics, and laboratories), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market is witnessing a surge in demand, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, particularly among the geriatric population. The American Dental Association (ADA) and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality are actively involved in shaping policies and guidelines for dental services, emphasizing the importance of infection control and addressing oral diseases.

CBCT systems have revolutionized human imaging diagnosis and treatment, allowing dentists and dental specialists to obtain detailed 3D images of the oral cavity with high precision. This technology has become indispensable in the diagnosis and treatment planning of dental disorders such as dental caries, malocclusion, and periodontal diseases. The prevalence of dental caries remains a significant concern globally, prompting investments in advanced imaging technologies like CBCT to enhance early detection and treatment.

The adoption of advanced CBCT systems, including extremity scanners, by key players in the dental industry such as the Protec Group of Dental Laboratories, reflects the growing demand for accurate and efficient imaging solutions. This trend is particularly pronounced in regions with developed healthcare facilities and a high disposable income, such as North America.

The market for CBCT systems is further fueled by the increasing demand for geriatric dental procedures, as the aging population seeks advanced dental care to address tooth loss and other age-related oral health issues. Additionally, the rise of dental tourism, where patients travel to countries with well-established healthcare facilities for elective and emergency dental procedures, is driving the adoption of CBCT technology worldwide.

Invisible orthodontics, enabled by CBCT imaging, is gaining popularity among patients seeking discreet treatment for malocclusion. The prevalence rate of malocclusion underscores the need for advanced diagnostic tools to achieve optimal treatment outcomes.

Market growth in the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market is expected to continue, with ongoing technological advancements and a focus on improving patient care. As dental offices and labs increasingly adopt CBCT systems, the market is poised for further expansion, driven by the growing awareness of oral health and the importance of early intervention in noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as dental caries.

The Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology and increased awareness of the importance of dental services. According to the ADA Health Policy Institute, CBCT systems have revolutionized dental imaging, providing dentists and dental specialists with detailed 3D images for better diagnosis and treatment planning, particularly in emergency dental care scenarios. These systems play a crucial role in detecting dental disorders and infections, aiding in timely intervention to prevent complications. Moreover, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality emphasizes the role of CBCT in managing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) affecting oral health. As per the World Health Organization, CBCT technology contributes to improved dental care outcomes, highlighting its importance in combating oral health challenges.

