Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2030 - Opportunities Arising in Emerging Economies

The "Dental Consumables Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental consumables market is projected to reach $61.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report studies the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth of the dental consumables market is driven by the rising incidences of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dental procedures, increasing awareness of oral hygiene, and growing medical tourism for dental treatments. Furthermore, the increasing demand for dental products in developing countries offers significant growth opportunities for the market players.



Based on product, in 2023, the orthodontics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental consumables market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of malocclusion and the high adoption of clear aligners in developed countries. Clear aligners provide treat malocclusion while providing an aesthetic appearance compared to metal braces. Developed countries have high disposable income compared to developing countries, which leads to the adoption of clear aligners.



Based on end user, in 2023, the dental clinics & hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental consumables market.

Preference for dental clinics & hospitals for dental treatments, consolidation of dental clinics by dental service organizations, and availability of a wide range of treatment options in clinics contribute to the large market share of this segment.



Regional analysis

In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental consumables market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The high prevalence of dental disorders in the U.S., the high spending on healthcare, high awareness regarding dental diseases and their treatments, and the presence of many key players in this region contribute to the large share of this market.

Market Insights

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Dental Diseases

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dental Procedures

Growing Medical Tourism for Dental Procedures

Increasing Global Geriatric Population

Restraints

High Costs of Dental Procedures

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Challenges

Inadequate Attention to Oral Health

SOURCE Research and Markets