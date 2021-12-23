Dental Consumables Market Size Grows by USD 4.99 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Dental Consumables Market Driver and Challenge Analysis

The rising incidences of periodontal diseases is one of the key factors influencing the market growth during the forecast period. Bleeding gums is one of the most common problems rising among the adult and pediatric population. The burden of oral diseases is rising in APAC such as China and India due to unhealthy food habits and high sugar consumption. The rising incidence of oral diseases has contributed to the volumetric rise in the consumption of dental consumables, which impacts the market growth positively. In addition, other factors such as growing importance of medical esthetics and rising adoption rate of CAD/CAM technology will also fuel the market's growth positively in the upcoming years.

However, the high cost of dental procedures will be a major challenge for the dental consumables market during the forecast period. The cost of dental implants is significantly high compared with traditional methods. Factors such as the need for additional imaging, the brand of implants used, the complexity of the surgery, and the need for additional procedures further elevate the cost of surgery. Furthermore, limited reimbursement and lack of skilled dental surgeons are some other factors that might limit the market's growth during the next few years.

Dental Consumables Market Segment Highlights

The dental consumables market is segmented by product in dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, orthodontics, periodontics, and dental biomaterials.

The dental implants product segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest dental consumables market share during the forecast period.

The increase in the popularity of nanotechnology-based implants has reduced the incidence of infection and accelerated healing, thereby fueling the adoption of dental implants.

Dental Consumables Market Regional Highlights

North America was the largest revenue-generating region of Dental Consumables Market. The region will continue to contribute over 39% of the growth during the forecast period.

was the largest revenue-generating region of Dental Consumables Market. The region will continue to contribute over 39% of the growth during the forecast period. The growth in medical tourism will facilitate the dental consumables market growth in North America over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The US is the key market for dental consumables in North America .

. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in European and ROW regions.

Notes:

The dental consumables market size is expected to witness a YOY of 5.40% in 2021.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3Shape AS, AB Dental Devices Ltd., Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

With consumers increasingly perceiving dental consumables as an indispensable component of oral care, competition among vendors is primarily based on product line extensions and innovative offerings.

US, Germany , China , Japan , and France are the key revenue-generating economies for dental consumables market.

Dental Consumables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3Shape AS, AB Dental Devices Ltd., Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

