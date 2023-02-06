Dental Consumables Market Size to Reach USD 47.02 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental consumables market size reached USD 25.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of dental problems, rising awareness of oral health, as well as rapid technological development in medical sector are some of the key factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, growing dental tourism is increasing the growth of dental consumable market.

Technological advancement in medical sector is increasing the market revenue growth. Leading companies are launching different dental consumables for the advancement of this market. For instance, on 27 October 2021, Leica Microsystems introduced the M320 for micro-dentistry in a new generation. Dental professionals can illustrate treatment options to patients and encompass them in decision-making processes by using detailed microscope images to foster trust.

For this, a 4K camera built into the new generation of the M320 dental microscope now provides ultra-high resolution imaging. Leica View App can be used to stream video and images from a microscope to a mobile device for more flexible viewing options. Furthermore, government agencies are giving approvals for this dental consumable, which is increasing the growth of this market. For instance, on 8 March 2022, Pearl, the leader in dental AI solutions, announced that the FDA approved its AI-powered, real-time histopathological detection solution, Second Opinion to assist dentists in accurately identifying a wide range of common dental conditions in patient x-rays. Pearl's Second Opinion is the first and only FDA-cleared AI radiologic detection that can assist dentists in identifying a variety of common dental conditions such as tooth decay, calculus, and root abscesses.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of dental problems is a key factor in rising the market revenue growth of this market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), about 3.5 billion individuals are affected by oral diseases. Oral cavities are still a significant health problem for many countries and create a lifetime influence on individuals, causing side effects, anxiety, and even death. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, untreated dental cavities in permanent teeth are the most prevalent disease, which affects about 3.5 billion individuals globally. In both children and adults, dental caries continues to be the most common chronic disease. In Canada, 85.7% of individual have dental problems and they visit dentists within 2 years of duration.

Restraints:

However, high costs of dental equipment are a restraining factor for growth of dental consumables market. Laser procedures are often costlier than traditional dental procedures owing to the high cost of the equipment. Compared to a normal drill, which costs around USD 600, a laser may range in price from a few thousand dollars to over USD 100,000 for one that can cut teeth. As a result, the prevalence of oral disease, high cost of medical equipment, and lack of awareness among the citizen in rural areas can hamper the growth of the market.

Growth Projections:

The dental consumables market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 25.30 Billion in 2021 to USD 47.02 Billion in 2030. Increasing spending in emerging markets is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The dental consumables industry is undergoing gradual changes during the forecast period. Several significant companies are actively participating in new solutions globally in order to improve the diagnosis and treatment of conditions relating to oral health. Among the top technologies reshaping the dental care industry are teledentistry, 3D & digital dental X-rays, augmented reality (AR), smart toothbrushes, and virtual reality (VR). New technological developments are making it possible to manage oral health in a quicker, simpler, less painful, and more reliable manner. These innovations have caused the dental industry to enlarge quickly and take on a very different appearance than in the past.

Furthermore, rising adoption of teledentistry is becoming a new trend increasing the development of market. For instance, on 9 December 2020, DialCare was pleased to announce the launch of its creative teledentistry program, which provided licensed dentists across the world via phone or video consultation 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Teledentistry incorporates the technology of DialCare's unique telemedicine platform with the 40-year experience of affiliate company Careington International Corporation in the discount and PPO dental benefits industry.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Envista, SupplyDoc Inc., Dental Technologies Inc., GC Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG., Brasseler USA, LaunchPad Medical, Inc., VOCO GmbH, and Zimmer Biomet.

On 6 January 2022 , BIOLASE, Inc., a global pioneer in dental lasers, and EdgeEndo, a global leader in endodontic product commercialization, announced the FDA 510(k) approval of the EdgePRO system for endodontists seeking a more effective cleaning and disinfection option during root canal operations. The innovative laser-assisted microfluidic irrigation system improves current cleaning and disinfection procedures without disturbing process workflow or adding significant expense per treatment.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 25.30 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.1 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 47.02 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, material type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India,

Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey,

and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Envista, SupplyDoc Inc., DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES INC., GC Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc.,

Nobel Biocare Services AG., Brasseler USA, LaunchPad Medical, Inc., VOCO GmbH, and Zimmer Biomet Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented dental consumables market on the basis of product type, material type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Dental implants



Dental Prosthetics



Crowns & Bridges



Orthodontics



Periodontics



Endodontics



Teeth finishing & polishing products



Teeth whitening products

· Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metals



Ceramics



Polymers



Biomaterials

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals



Dental clinics



Others

· Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

