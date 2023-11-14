Dental Consumables Market to grow by USD 6,044 Million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing demand for medical esthetics to drive market growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic realm of the dental consumables market, growth of the market is propelled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases, the growing demand for medical esthetics, and the rapid adoption of CAD/CAM technology. Technavio's recent report predicts the Dental Consumables Market to surge at a remarkable 6.55% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, driving market size up by USD 6,044 million during the same period. The dental consumables market report extensively covers market segmentation based on product, end-user, and geography. The products analyzed in the report include dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, orthodontics, periodontics, and dental biomaterials. The end-users considered are dental clinics and hospitals. The geographical regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). It also includes an in-depth examination of the drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the industry, with historical market data from 2017 to 2021, providing valuable insights for companies to refine their marketing strategies and gain a competitive edge. Click here to view the report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Consumables Market 2023-2027

The research report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 16 market companies, including:

Key takeaways of the Dental Consumables Market report:

Dental Implants Segment on the Rise: Among the various product segments, dental implants are projected to witness significant growth. Advancements in CAD/CAM technology for customized dental implants and an increasing prevalence of oral health issues contribute to the growing demand for dental implants.

Among the various product segments, dental implants are projected to witness significant growth. Advancements in CAD/CAM technology for customized dental implants and an increasing prevalence of oral health issues contribute to the growing demand for dental implants. Growing Importance of Medical Esthetics: The market is witnessing a trend of growing adoption of lasers in esthetic dental treatments. Laser-based procedures offer advantages over traditional surgical methods, including reduced morbidity and hospital stays. This trend is more prominent in developed countries, where non-invasive laser treatments have become accessible to a broader population.

The market is witnessing a trend of growing adoption of lasers in esthetic dental treatments. Laser-based procedures offer advantages over traditional surgical methods, including reduced morbidity and hospital stays. This trend is more prominent in developed countries, where non-invasive laser treatments have become accessible to a broader population. Regional Outlook: North America is expected to contribute significantly to the global market growth during the forecast period. The region's advanced medical facilities, coupled with a high prevalence of dental caries and periodontal issues, drive the demand for dental consumables.

is expected to contribute significantly to the global market growth during the forecast period. The region's advanced medical facilities, coupled with a high prevalence of dental caries and periodontal issues, drive the demand for dental consumables. Challenges in Affordability: The high cost of dental procedures poses a challenge to market growth, particularly in certain segments of the population. Expensive products like crowns and dentures contribute to the overall cost, leading some individuals to seek alternative remedies for dental issues. To get an insight into the Dental Consumables Market drives and trends, download the sample report here.

The dental consumables market is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by factors like the rising incidence of periodontal diseases and the growing adoption of advanced medical technologies. However, the market also faces challenges such as the high cost of dental procedures. The report offers valuable insights to help companies refine their marketing strategies and gain a competitive advantage in this growing market. Don't miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead of the competition – Buy the report now and elevate your business to new heights!

