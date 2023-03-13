Dental Consumables to Reach $61.68 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Dental Consumables Market by Product [Implants (Titanium, Zirconium), Prosthetics (Bridges, Dentures, Abutments, Veneers, Inlays & Onlays), Endodontics, Orthodontics (Clear Aligners, Brackets), Sutures, Hemostats], and End User - Global Forecast to 2030', published by Meticulous Research®, the dental consumables market is projected to reach $61.68 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Dental consumables are materials used by dentists to perform operations for restorative, preventive, diagnostic, and surgery-related dental health issues. Dental consumables are made of materials such as metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterials and include products such as dental implants; and orthodontic, endodontic, and prosthetic products. Factors such as the growing prevalence of dental diseases, the rising demand for cosmetic dental procedures, growing medical tourism for dental procedures, and the increasing global geriatric population drive the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing demand for dental consumables in emerging economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

The global dental consumables market is segmented by product [dental implants {by type (plate form and root form), by material (titanium implants and zirconium implants)}, dental prosthetics {by type (bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, inlays & onlays), by material (metals, ceramics, polymers, composites)}, endodontics {endodontic files, obturators, permanent endodontic sealers}, orthodontics {by type (removable braces, brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, ligatures), by material (polymers, metals, ceramics)}, periodontics {dental sutures, dental hemostats}, professional dental care essentials, and other dental consumables], end user [dental clinics & hospitals, dental laboratories, and academic & research institutes], and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on product type, in 2023, the orthodontics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental consumables market. The increase in the geriatric population globally, coupled with the growing proportion of the edentulous population, drives the demand for dental implants. Product launches and partnerships or collaborations also positively impact the growth of this market.

Based on end user, in 2023, the dental clinics & hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental consumables market. All dental procedures are carried out at dental clinics and hospitals. Globally, the number of independent dental practices as well as chains of dental practices has increased. Moreover, the awareness among people regarding oral care and the inflow of patients has also increased. All these factors contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on geography, the dental consumables market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market. The large share of this market is attributed to the rising geriatric population, awareness about oral care, availability of advanced infrastructure for supporting R&D in dentistry, and high penetration of dental treatments. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the dental consumables market in Asia-Pacific are the increasing prevalence of oral diseases, rising awareness regarding oral health, growing geriatric population, growth in medical tourism, initiatives by governments and organizations for improving dental health, the growing number of practicing dentists, and increasing expenditure on dental services.

Some of the key players operating in the global dental consumables market are Institut Straumann Ag (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), Dentium Co. Ltd (South Korea), OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD. (South Korea), Medlline Industries, Inc., (U.S.), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), SmileDirectClub, Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent Ag (Liechtenstein), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (U.S.), Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), and The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Dental Consumables Market, by Product

Orthodontics

Type



Removable Braces





Brackets





Archwires





Anchorage Appliances





Ligatures



Material



Metal





Ceramics





Polymer





Dental Prosthetics



Type



Bridges & Crowns





Dentures





Abutments





Veneer





Inlays & Onlays



Material



Metals





Ceramics





Polymers





Composites

Dental Implants

Type



Plate Form





Root Form



Material



Titanium Implants





Zirconium Implants

Endodontics

Endodontic Files



Obturators



Permanent Endodontic Sealers

Periodontics

Dental Sutures



Dental Hemostats

Dental Care Essentials

Other Dental Consumables

(Other dental consumables majorly include dental sealants, burs, dental impression materials, bonding agents, dental disposables, bibs, aspirator tubes and saliva ejectors)

Dental Consumables Market, by End Users

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Academic & research Institutes

Dental Consumables Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

