Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Global Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2018-2028: Rising Dental Disorders Fuel Market Momentum

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Crowns And Bridges Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Dental Crowns And Bridges is experiencing a robust expansion, driven by technological advancements and growing awareness of oral health.

As the prevalence of dental disorders soars worldwide, the industry sees a heightened demand for dental crowns and bridges, essential in restorative and cosmetic dentistry. The market, valued at USD 3.84 billion in 2022, projects a potential growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.62% through 2028. Key factors propelling this growth include an aging population more prone to dental issues and a shift towards preventive dental care.

Rising Dental Disorders Fuel Market Momentum

Poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diets, and other lifestyle factors have led to an increased incidence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss, contributing to an intensifying need for dental crowns and bridges. Dentists are increasingly relying on these prosthetics to restore tooth functionality and aesthetics, pushing the market forward.

Economic Prosperity Bolsters Dental Expenditures

The augmenting disposable income levels across the globe reflect positively on the dental crowns and bridges market. With more financial means, people are inclined to invest in advanced dental treatments, seeking to improve both oral function and aesthetics. As a reflection of economic growth and evolving consumer priorities, the market for dental crowns and bridges continues to flourish.

Market Challenges Persist Despite Growth

Despite optimistic projections, the market faces challenges chiefly related to the high costs associated with dental crowns and bridges. The need for high-quality materials, elaborate fabrication processes, and customized patient fittings translate into substantial expenses. Moreover, disparities in dental insurance coverage across regions pose affordability issues, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas.

Innovative Materials and Technology Emerge as Key Trends

The incorporation of advanced materials like zirconium and cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing, alongside CAD/CAM systems, is revolutionizing the production of dental crowns and bridges. These innovations lead to enhanced durability, aesthetic appeal, and patient-specific customization of dental prosthetics, which substantially upscales the market dynamics.

  • Material Insights: Titanium holds a significant share in the market due to its strength, biocompatibility, and durability.
  • Price Insights: The premium segment is expected to grow rapidly, with high demand for biocompatible, durable, and aesthetically superior implants.
  • Regional Insights: North America leads the market, attributed to rapid technological adoption and high-quality dental service offerings.

This comprehensive market study delves into the intricate dynamics of the dental prosthetics industry, examining material choices, pricing strategies, and regional markets, among other facets. The analysis provides stakeholders with valuable insights into the evolving landscape of dental crowns and bridges, uncovering the opportunities and challenges within this segment.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Dental Crowns And Bridges Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Dental Crowns And Bridges Market, By Material:

  • Titanium
  • Zirconium

Dental Crowns And Bridges Market, By Price:

  • Premium
  • Value
  • Discounted

Companies Profiled:

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  • 3M Company
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Nobel Biocare Services
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • Institut Straumann
  • Avinent Group
  • CAMLOG Biotechnologies
  • Bicon
  • Osstem Implants
  • Danaher Dental

