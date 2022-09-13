Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global dental crowns and bridges market is expected to clock US$ 5.44 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Owing to an increase in dental diseases and the introduction of advanced technology in dentistry this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Dental Crowns and Bridges Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

An increasingly aging population, a rise in patients with missing teeth, and a rise in interest in aesthetics are driving the global dental crowns and bridges market. The increase in demand for cosmetic and preventative dentistry is expected to be the main factor driving the global market for dental crowns and bridges during the forecasted period. Growth is also anticipated to be aided by the development of breakthrough technologies like CAD/CAM. This technology is expected to soon be more frequently employed since it improves the creation and design of dental restorations.

The global dental crowns and bridges market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – type, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global dental crowns and bridges market are:

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

The global dental crowns and bridges market is dominated by the bridges segment. Due to a rise in the number of edentulous people compared to people with broken teeth, the bridges segment had the biggest market share. Depending on the existing dental health, way of life, and financial situation, there are many different types of dental bridges. The industry is dominated by conventional dental bridges because of their capacity to produce a smooth appearance and enhance dental health.

Excerpts from 'By End-User Segmentation'

The global dental crowns and bridges market is divided into:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

It has been analyzed that the dental hospitals and clinics segment dominates the global market. This is attributed to many factors such as an increase in the number of dental hospitals and clinics with technologically advanced equipment, and highly skilled professionals. Whereas, the dental laboratories segment is taking place in the future market with the advent of CAD/CAM and 3-D procedures.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global dental crowns and bridges market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to manufacturers' efforts to advertise their goods and broaden their client base, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a greater market share over the projection period. The ongoing initiatives to promote dental education present a chance for market participants. One of the key developments in the sector is the rising medical tourism in Asia Pacific's growing nations. The healthcare sector is expanding at the quickest rate in Asia Pacific, providing another chance for market participants to increase their market share. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the high prevalence of dental problems will promote regional growth.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 CURRENCY USED IN THE REPORT RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DENTAL CROWNS AND BRIDGES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Bridges Crowns GLOBAL DENTAL CROWNS AND BRIDGES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL Metal Titanium Porcelain fused with metal Zirconium Ceramic GLOBAL DENTAL CROWNS AND BRIDGES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories

TOC Continued…

