Dental Curing Lights Market size is set to grow by USD 107.14 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing prevalence of dental diseases drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental curing lights market size is estimated to increase by USD 107.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.05%. The rising prevalence of dental diseases is expected to drive market growth. The prevalence of tooth decay and other oral health problems is on the rise worldwide. Dental restoration procedures require curing lights to ensure the strongest and most long-lasting bond. As the prevalence of dental caries continues to grow, the demand for dental curing lights is also increasing. A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health estimates that over 2 billion individuals across the globe are affected by dental problems. Therefore, it's anticipated that the increasing prevalence of dental diseases will drive market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Curing Lights Market 2023-2027

Dental curing lights market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global dental curing lights market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer dental curing lights in the market are 3M Co., A dec Inc., Beyes Dental Canada Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, DentLight Inc., Dentmate Technology Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mectron Spa, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Parkell Inc., SDI Ltd., Shofu Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., VOCO GmbH, Benco Dental Supply Co., and DENTAMERICA Inc. and others.

Company Offerings

3M Co . - The company offers dental curing lights such as 3M Elipar DeepCure-S LED Curing Light and the 3M Elipar S10 LED Curing Light.

. - The company offers dental curing lights such as Elipar DeepCure-S LED Curing Light and the Elipar S10 LED Curing Light. A dec Inc .- The company offers dental curing lights such as A-Dec 300 LED Curing Light, A-Dec 500 LED Curing Light, and A-Dec 200 LED Curing Light.

.- The company offers dental curing lights such as A-Dec 300 LED Curing Light, A-Dec 500 LED Curing Light, and A-Dec 200 LED Curing Light. DentLight Inc. - The company offers dental curing lights such as S.P.E.C. 3 curing light.

- The company offers dental curing lights such as S.P.E.C. 3 curing light. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Dental Curing Lights Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Hospitals and Dental clinics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the LED dental curing lights segment will be significant during the forecast period. LED dental curing lights are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to provide a concentrated, high-intensity light output that ensures rapid and thorough curing of dental materials. Additionally, these lights have a long lifespan and do not require frequent replacement. With lower operating costs and reduced heat generation, LED lights offer a safer and more convenient option for dental professionals. The portability and compactness of these lights further add to their appeal. As a result, the use of LED dental curing lights is expected to increase, leading to significant growth in this segment during the forecast period.

Buy the report!

Geography Overview

By geography, the global dental curing lights market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dental curing lights market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. The dental curing lights market in North America is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the region's key revenue contributors. The increasing demand for advanced dental products, the widespread use of technologically advanced products, and the growing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal conditions are the major factors that will boost the growth of the dental curing lights market in the region. The geriatric population in North America is growing significantly, which has increased the demand for dental curing lights. This is because people from this age group are more prone to dental issues. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the dental curing lights market in North America during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Dental Curing Lights Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The shift toward LED curing lights is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Compared to other light sources, LED lights have higher energy efficiency and consume less electricity. They also have a longer lifespan, which reduces maintenance costs and extends product usefulness. LED curing lamps provide dentists with improved control, resulting in accurate and consistent results. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dentistry found that LED curing lamps have higher polymerization efficiency and depth of cure than halogen lights. This trend indicates a shift towards advanced and effective technologies in the market, which is expected to drive growth in the global dental curing lights market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Dental Curing Lights Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental curing lights market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the dental curing lights market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the dental curing lights market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental curing lights market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The dental X ray market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.66% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 948.01 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (analog dental X ray systems and digital dental X ray systems), type (intraoral and extraoral), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is notably driving the market growth.

The dental imaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The dental imaging market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,281.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (dental clinics and laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic centers, dental research institutes, and others), application (diagnostic, cosmetic, and forensic), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). An increase in dental-related problems among the edentulous and geriatric population is notably driving the dental imaging market growth.

Dental Curing Lights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 107.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., A dec Inc., Beyes Dental Canada Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, DentLight Inc., Dentmate Technology Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mectron Spa, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Parkell Inc., SDI Ltd., Shofu Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., VOCO GmbH, Benco Dental Supply Co., and DENTAMERICA Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio