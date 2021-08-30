Dental Diamond Burs Market worth $191 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dental Diamond Burs Market by type (Diamonds, Tungsten Carbide, Stainless Steel), Application (Hospitals, Clinics), Technology (Electrolytic Co-deposition, Micro brazing, CVD (Chemical Vapor desposition), Sintering), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Diamond Burs Market size is estimated at USD 130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 191 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%.





The dental diamond burs market is witnessing high growth owing to the rising cases of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, changing lifestyles, unhealthy food habits, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries.

Diamonds is the largest type segment of the dental diamond burs market

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of type into diamonds, tungsten carbide and stainless steel. The diamonds type segment accounted for a larger market share. This is attributed to its unique hardness properties. Diamond is also projected to be the fastest-growing type segment. Due to this property, it can be used to cut through zirconia or grind porcelain while veneers and crowns are being prepared and placed.

Hospitals is the largest application segment of the dental diamond burs market

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of application into hospitals, clinics and others. The hospitals segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. It is attributed to the use of dental diamond burs into small and big surgeries and other treatments.

Electrolytic co-deposition is the largest technology segment of the dental diamond burs market

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of technology into electrolytic co-deposition, micro brazing, CVD (Chemical vapor deposition), sintering, and others. Electrolytic co-deposition technology segment accounts for the largest market share in the market. Electrolytic co-deposition of natural or synthetic diamond particles inside a nickel or duplex nickel–chromium matrix onto a stainless-steel shank is the most prevalent bonding method, currently. The diamond particles are embedded in the metal matrix like chopped almonds coated in caramel. This technology offers good adhesions to the plated metal layer to the substrate. Hence, this segment of technology ends up to be the largest segment.

North America is the largest market for dental diamond burs market

The North America region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in North America is backed by the increasing cases of dental diseases, growing demand for tooth repair procedures, growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of dental practitioners, and rising number of dental clinics and dental laboratories. Moreover, the growth in this market is driven by a number of factors, such as the rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in major Asian markets, such as India, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), growing awareness on oral healthcare, and increasing willingness of people to spend more on dental care to maintain dental aesthetics. Other factors, such as the increasing number of dental professionals, rising cases of dental diseases, and growing number of tooth repair procedures, are expected to support the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.

The key players in the Dental Diamond Burs Market are Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), SHOFU Inc. (Japan), MANI, INC. (Germany), Bresseler USA (US), and others. The dental diamond burs market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, between 2016 and 2021, which include expansions, mergers & acquisition, new product developments/launch, and collaborations.

