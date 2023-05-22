Dental Digital X-ray Market to Reach $7.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global dental digital X-ray market is driven by factors such as surge in prevalence of dental diseases, technological advancements in dental digital X-ray systems and increase in geriatric population.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Digital X-ray Market by Type (Extraoral X-ray System and Intraoral X-ray System), Application (Medical and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global dental digital X-ray market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of dental diseases, surge in geriatric population, various technological advancements in dental digital X-ray systems that have significantly improved the accuracy, speed, & safety of dental X-ray system and rise in adoption of digital X-ray system over traditional film-based system are the factors that drive the growth of the global dental digital X-ray market. However, high cost of digital X-ray system is hampering the dental digital X-ray market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the dental digital X-ray market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $7.2 billion CAGR 8.5 % No. of Pages in Report 254 Segments covered Type, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of dental diseases Technological advancements in dental digital X-ray systems Increase in geriatric population Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraint High cost of digital X-ray system

Covid-19 Scenario

The dental digital X-ray market was negatively impacted during the lockdown period owing to decrease in screening of patients for dental disease.

The dental industry, as a whole, had impacted owing to the temporary closure of dental practices, cancellations of non-emergency appointments and overall economic uncertainty.

However, the dental digital X-ray market observed significant growth during the post-pandemic period, owing to rise in number of dental disorders and increase in number of dental visits.

The extraoral X-ray segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the extraoral X-ray segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dental digital X-ray market revenue, and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% during forecast period, owing to wide availability of configurations in extraoral imaging systems, technological advancements, and surge in adoption of extraoral X-ray systems in treatment planning of temporomandibular joint disorders.

The medical segment is anticipated maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the medical segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global dental digital X-ray market revenue and is estimated to retain its dominant status throughout the forecast period. This is due to a rise in prevalence of dental disorders and surge in number of dental visits for routine dental checkups. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% during forecast period owing to rise in adoption of digital X-ray system in cosmetic and forensic industry.

The dental clinic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the dental clinic segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dental digital X-ray market revenue, and is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.0% during forecast period. This is due to a rise in adoption of digital X-ray systems for diagnostic and therapeutic purpose, surge in availability of portable digital X-ray systems, and increase in prevalence of dental diseases.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting foraround two-fifths of the global dental digital X-ray market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to an increase in adoption of advanced imaging system such as digital X-ray systems, rise in prevalence of dental disorders such as cavities, and increase in number of key players offering advanced digital X-ray systems. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high prevalence of aging population with increased need of dental procedures, surge in prevalence of dental caries, and rise in awareness regarding oral health.

Leading Market Players:

Cefla s.c.

Air Techniques, Inc.

Aceton

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca OY

Envista Holdings Corporation

J. MORITA CORP.

Corix Medical Systems

Vatech.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global dental digital X-ray market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, branding, partnership, product launch and product approval, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

