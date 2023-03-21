Dental Equipment Market Revenue Will Reach USD 11,632.4 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental equipment market size is projected to be USD 11,632.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%, according to P&S Intelligence.

This development can be credited to the fast growth in the elderly populace and the ensuing rise in the occurrence of edentulism, deskbound lifestyles, boom in dental tourism activities in developing countries, customers' strong concentration on aesthetics, escalation in the occurrence of oral health problems in the younger populace, and availability of advanced equipment.

Moreover, the government initiatives to encourage oral health are projected to boost the growth of the market.

Increasing Occurrence of Teeth Issues

The surge in the count of individuals with oral issues, such as oro-dental trauma, periodontal disease, and oral cancer, leads to the industry growth. The WHO's Global Oral Health Status Report 2022 projects that almost 3.5 billion individuals globally have oral conditions, with 3 out of the every 4 affected individuals existing in middle-income nations.

Growing Elderly Population Drives Dental Device Demand

One of the major factors responsible for the snowballing frequency of oral issues is the growing elderly populace worldwide.

By 2030, as per the WHO, 1 in 6 individuals worldwide will be 60 years or older, and this populace will quickly surge from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by the end of this decade.

Furthermore, by 2050, the global populace of individuals aged 60 or more will be 2.1 billion, effectively double of what it was in 2020. Likewise, the count of people aged 80 years and above is projected to triple between 2020 and 2050, to 426 million.

It becomes rather difficult to maintain oral wellbeing after a certain age, because of the physical incapability and the fact that many of these people remain inside their homes most of the time.

Adjustable Articulators Are Widely Used

In 2022, adjustable articulators had the largest market share, of around 40%, mainly because they are ideal for the majority of the tooth procedures and thus, regularly used in dental clinics. Moreover, such pieces of equipment are simpler to access in comparison to other modalities.

North America Largest Buyer of All Kinds of Dental Equipment

In 2022, North America held the largest market share, of approximately 45%. This can be ascribed to the constant advancements in dental equipment, including CAD/CAM systems, lasers, digital radiographs, and intraoral cameras.

Moreover, the increasing frequency of oral diseases, quickly evolving lifestyles, ever-changing demographic trends, extensive acceptance of advanced technologies, and growing customer knowledge regarding the link between oral hygiene and overall wellbeing are driving the market.

Moreover, the increasing frequency of equipment launches is fueling device sales to dentists.

Dental Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis in the Report

Dental Equipment Market Analysis by Equipment Type

Articulators

Adjustable



Dental facebow



Disposable



Non-adjustable

Compressors

Lubricated



Oil-free

Formers & Curing Systems

Pressure plots



Lab light curing units



Thermoformers



Vacuum formers



Denture curing units

Furnaces

Ceramic combination furnaces



Ceramic furnaces



Sintering furnaces

Lab Work Lights

Lab Workstations

Laboratory Acrylic Injection Systems

Laboratory Cleaning & Polishing Systems

Lab streaming cleaning units



Lathes



Ultrasonic cleaners



Water baths

Laboratory Die & Casting Systems

Alloy grinders



Casting rings & formers



Die preparation kits



Divesting machines



Duplicating kits



Dental glass droppers



Electric waxers



Dental laboratory measuring cups



Dental liquid dispensers



Vacuum mixers



Induction casting machines

Laboratory Handpieces & Motors

Laboratory Microscopes

Laboratory Model Construction

Pneumatic chisels



Model saws



Model trimmers



Dental organic solvents



Surfactant sprays



Vacuum mixers



Dental vibrators



Denture reline jigs



Pinhole drilling units

Dental Laboratory Sandblasters

Dental Laboratory Utilities

Dental Torches & Welders

Alcohol torches & lamps



Laser welders



Micro torches



Spot welders

Dental Waxing Equipment

Electric waxers



Lab waxing reservoirs

Digital Dental Lab Systems

3D printers



3D scanning systems



CAD/CAM software



CAD/CAM systems



Milling units

