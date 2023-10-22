Dental equipment market size to increase by USD 12.73 billion; the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is one of the factor that drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Equipment Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 12.73 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.65%. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, an increase in the number of dentists and dental practices, and favorable reimbursements and tax benefits. However, the high cost of dental equipment is hindering market growth.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Equipment Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global dental equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 42% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of product approvals, the growing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors are driving the growth of the dental equipment market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The dental equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M Co. - The company offers dental equipment such as Implant drills, Curing lights, and accessories.

- The company offers dental equipment such as Implant drills, Curing lights, and accessories. 3Shape AS - The company offers dental equipment such as Intraoral Scanners.

- The company offers dental equipment such as Intraoral Scanners. A dec Inc - The company offers dental equipment such as A dec Handpieces and Motors.

- The company offers dental equipment such as A dec Handpieces and Motors. Align Technology Inc. - The company offers dental equipment such as iTero Element 5D.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals, and clinics. The laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The dentures market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 991.6 million . The high demand for dental care is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of alternatives may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The high demand for dental care is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of alternatives may impede the market growth. The dental surgical equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,103.18 million . The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is notably driving the dental surgical equipment market growth, although factors such as the high cost of dental equipment may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this dental equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dental equipment market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental equipment market vendors.

Dental Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12733.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc, Align Technology Inc., Alpha Bio Tec. Ltd., BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DentalEZ Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, GC Corp., J. Morita Corp., Midmark Corp., Nakanishi Inc., Planmeca Oy, PreXion Inc., TAKARA BELMONT Corp., Ultradent Products Inc., and THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dental equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dental equipment market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dental consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Dental consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Dental consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Dental consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Dental consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Dental laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Dental laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Dental laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Dental laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Dental laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 3Shape AS

Exhibit 116: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 117: 3Shape AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

12.5 A dec Inc

Exhibit 119: A dec Inc - Overview



Exhibit 120: A dec Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: A dec Inc - Key offerings

12.6 Align Technology Inc.

Exhibit 122: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Alpha Bio Tec. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Alpha Bio Tec. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Alpha Bio Tec. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Alpha Bio Tec. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 BEGO GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 129: BEGO GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 130: BEGO GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: BEGO GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.9 BIOLASE Inc.

Exhibit 132: BIOLASE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: BIOLASE Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: BIOLASE Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 135: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Institut Straumann AG

Exhibit 140: Institut Straumann AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Institut Straumann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Institut Straumann AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Institut Straumann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Institut Straumann AG - Segment focus

12.12 GC Corp.

Exhibit 145: GC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: GC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: GC Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 J. Morita Corp.

Exhibit 148: J. Morita Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: J. Morita Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: J. Morita Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Midmark Corp.

Exhibit 151: Midmark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Midmark Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Midmark Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Planmeca Oy

Exhibit 154: Planmeca Oy - Overview



Exhibit 155: Planmeca Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Planmeca Oy - Key offerings

12.16 THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Ultradent Products Inc.

Exhibit 160: Ultradent Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Ultradent Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Ultradent Products Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio