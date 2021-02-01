Dental Equipment Market Size Worth $16.5 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental equipment market size is expected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market is segmented on the basis of dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and other equipment. These devices assist in diagnosis, treatment, and maintenance of oral health enabling practitioners to prepare a precise course of treatment.

Key suggestions from the report:

Dental system and parts emerged as the largest product segment in 2020, as these equipment are used for digital imaging and diagnosis of dental ailments

The dental lasers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its increasing application in surgical and teeth whitening procedures

North America dominated the market in 2020. With the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, a rising prevalence of oral disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure

Asia Pacific is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Read 137 page research report with ToC on "Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Systems and Parts, Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Device), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-equipment-market

Companies like Planmeca are constantly bringing in newer computer-aided technology in the market. For instance, in March 2019, the company launched Planmeca Creo C5, which is an advanced 3D printer designed to provide chairside CAD/CAM dentistry and restorative dental practices in a single visit. Drivers like, rising prevalence of oral disorders, the introduction of favorable government initiatives for oral health, and rising medical tourism pertaining to oral procedures are assisting towards the overall market growth.

According to the estimates published by the United Nations in 2019, there were 703 million people aged over 65 years globally, and the number of older individuals is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. The rising prevalence of such oral conditions in the geriatric population is likely to increase the demand for preventive, restorative, and surgical services in the future. According to the American Dental Association, 85.0% of individuals in the United States value oral health and consider it as an essential aspect of overall care. The realization of the importance and maintenance of oral health combined with better access to advanced dental services will help in the growth of the market. However, the "emergency-only" mode of dental care delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic may have a rippling effect and the market will witness an imminent increase in availing cost of oral care. According to the Journal of Contemporary Dental Practice, dental services may be among the last to relaunch in post-pandemic relaxations since procedures are at high risk of transmission. This might result in serious financial problems and revenue loss for the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental equipment market on the basis of product type and region:

Dental Equipment Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Dental Radiology Equipment



Intra-Oral





Digital X-ray Units







Digital Sensors





Extra-Oral





Digital Units







Analog Units



Dental Lasers



Diode Lasers





Quantum well lasers







Distributed feedback lasers







Vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers







Heterostructure lasers







Quantum cascade lasers







Separate confinement heterostructure lasers







Vertical external-cavity surface-emitting lasers





Carbon Dioxide Lasers





Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers



Systems & Parts



Instrument Delivery systems





Vacuums & Compressors





Cone Beam CT Systems





Cast Machine





Furnace and Ovens





Electrosurgical Equipment





Other System and Parts





CAD/CAM



Laboratory Machines



Ceramic Furnaces





Hydraulic Press





Electronic Waxer





Suction Unit





Micro Motor



Hygiene Maintenance Devices



Sterilizers





Air Purification & Filters





Hypodermic Needle Incinerator



Other Equipment



Chairs





Hand Piece





Light Cure





Scaling Unit





Dental Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Equipment Market

A-Dec Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies Inc.

Straumann

GC Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Biolase Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M EPSE.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Gutta-Percha Market – The global gutta-percha market size was valued at USD 182.0 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing prevalence of dental caries is anticipated to drive the market.

The global gutta-percha market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing prevalence of dental caries is anticipated to drive the market. Dental Lasers Market – The global dental lasers market size was valued at USD 931.8 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2026. The rising number of dental disorders among a large population coupled with increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene are majorly driving the growth.

The global dental lasers market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2026. The rising number of dental disorders among a large population coupled with increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene are majorly driving the growth. CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market – The global CAD CAM dental milling machine market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The rising number of dental diseases and increasing innovations in technologies driving the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.