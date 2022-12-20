Dental Equipment Market to be Worth $17.06 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental equipment market size is expected to reach USD 17.06 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. These tools help with an oral health diagnosis, care, and maintenance and allow practitioners to plan a precise course of action. The introduction of supportive government efforts for oral health, an increase in medical tourism for dental operations, and the incidence of dental problems all contribute to the industry's growth. In addition, manufacturers like Planmeca are always introducing fresh computer-aided technology to the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Dental systems and parts emerged as the largest product segment in 2022 as this equipment are used for digital imaging and diagnosis of dental ailments.

The dental lasers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to its increasing application in surgical and teeth-whitening procedures.

North America dominated the global industry in 2022 owing to the high demand for new technologies & the prevalence of dental disorders and the presence of a large pool of key players & advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Dental Equipment Market Growth & Trends

For instance, the industry demand is being driven by the company's March 2019 launch of the Planmeca Creo C5, an innovative 3D printer created to deliver chairside CAD/CAM dentistry and restorative dental treatments in a single visit.According to the estimates published by the United Nations in 2019, there were 703 million people aged over 65 years globally, and the number of older individuals is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. The rising prevalence of various oral conditions in the geriatric population is likely to increase the demand for preventive, restorative, and surgical services in the future. According to the American Dental Association, 85% of individuals in the United States, value dental health and consider it an essential aspect of overall care.

The realization of the importance and maintenance of oral health combined with better access to advanced dental services will help in the growth of the industry. However, the "emergency-only" mode of dental care delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic had a rippling effect and the industry witnessed an imminent increase in availing cost of dental care. According to the Journal of Contemporary Dental Practice, dental services were among the last to relaunch in post-pandemic relaxations since dental procedures are at high risk of transmission. This resulted in serious financial problems and revenue loss for the overall dental market.

Dental Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental equipment market on the basis of product type and region:

Dental Equipment Market - Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Dental Radiology Equipment

Intra-Oral



Digital X-ray Units





Digital Sensors



Extra-Oral



Digital Units





Analog Units

Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers



Quantum well lasers





Distributed feedback lasers





Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers





Heterostructure lasers





Quantum cascade lasers





Separate confinement heterostructure lasers





Vertical external cavity surface emitting lasers



Carbon Dioxide Lasers



Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers

Systems & Parts

Instrument Delivery systems



Vacuums & Compressors



Cone Beam CT Systems



Cast Machine



Furnace and Ovens



Electrosurgical Equipment



Other System and Parts



CAD/CAM

Laboratory Machines

Ceramic Furnaces



Hydraulic Press



Electronic Waxer



Suction Unit



Micro Motor

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Sterilizers



Air Purification & Filters



Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

Other Equipment

Chairs



Hand Piece



Light Cure



Scaling Unit

Dental Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

India



Japan



China



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Dental Equipment Market

A-Dec Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies Inc.

Straumann

GC Corp.

Carestream Health Inc.

Biolase Inc.

Danaher Corp.

3M EPSE

