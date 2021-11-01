Dental Equipment Market to Grow by USD 11.28 bn from 2020 to 2025|3M Co. and A-Dec Inc. Among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

Nov 01, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental equipment market is set to grow by USD 11.28 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The dental equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report covers the following areas:
- Dental Equipment Market size
- Dental Equipment Market trends
- Dental Equipment Market industry analysis
Dental Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment
- Dental consumables
- Dental laser
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Dental Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the dental equipment market include 3M Co., A-Dec Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG.
The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, growth in the number of dentists and dental practices, and growing dental care awareness will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high cost of dental equipment may threaten the growth of the market.
Regional Analysis
Technavio's market research report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as regional opportunities and competitive intelligence. Based on geography, the market has been segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. According to our research, North America will account for 42% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be the key country for the dental equipment market in the region. The growth rate recorded by the market in North America has been significant. In addition, the region is expected to offer various opportunities for growth to market vendors. The market in the region will be driven by the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices.
Dental Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dental equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dental equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dental equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental equipment market vendors
|
Dental Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 11.28 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and Russian Federation
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., A-Dec Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
