Dental Fillings Market Size Worth $9.08 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental fillings market size is projected to reach USD 9.08 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Growing patient awareness regarding the severity of dental diseases and the rising number of professional dental surgeons across the globe are some of the major market drivers. According to the America Dental Association, about 195,722 dentists were practicing in U.S. in 2015, this number is expected to grow by 7.9% by 2035.

Direct filling segment is expected to hold the leading market share over the forecast period, owing to quick placement nature of the procedure

Indirect filling segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for veneers and dentures

Europe dominated the dental fillings market in 2018, owing to high prevalence of dental caries and gum diseases in the region

is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forecast period owing to increasing patient pool, especially in developing countries Few of the key market players include SDI Limited, Coltene Whaledent, Dentsply Sirona, GC America, DenMat Holdings, Kettenbach, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik, Kerr Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, and Pentron Clinical Technologies

Rising efforts for developing new tooth filling materials and techniques is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the market. Scientists have discovered a drug called Tideglusib, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. This drug stimulates stem cells at the source of new dentine and promotes natural teeth regrowth mechanism. It can allow repair the tooth cavity. Such research activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the dental fillings market in the forthcoming years.

Rising awareness and ban by the EU governments on the use mercury in dental fillings is expected to hinder the market growth. The dental amalgam is proved unsafe, especially for children and pregnant women as it is 50% mercury. If digested, it can damage cardiovascular, renal, and nervous system. Hence, the material is banned in Europe. Nonetheless, growing use of alternatives, such as porcelain, gold, and composite resins is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market in near future.

Dentistry is expected to play a major role in medical tourism in countries like India. Dental services are economically priced in these countries as compared to the developed nations. The growing medical tourism market in other emerging countries of Asia Pacific like Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia is expected to drive the demand for dental filling in the forthcoming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental fillings market based on fillings type and region:

Dental Filling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Direct



Amalgam



Composites



Glass Ionomer



Other Direct Fillings



Indirect



All ceramic



Metal-Ceramic



Metal Alloys



Other Indirect Fillings

Dental Filling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

