Dental Fittings Market size to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2022-2027 | 3M Co., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., are among the major companies in the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Fittings Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.68 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including 3M Co., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Argen Corp., Avinent Implant System S.L.U., Coltene Whaledent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Glidewell, Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., pritidenta GmbH, Shofu Inc., Southern Implants, Yamahachi Dental Mfg Co., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Fittings Market 2023-2027

Dental Fittings Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

3M Co. - The company offers dental fittings such as 3M RelyX Fiber Post 3D Glass Fiber Post, and OrthoForm Arch Form Selection.

Dental Fittings Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by End-user (Hospitals, Dental clinics, and Others), Material (Ceramics, Alloy, and Composite material), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The hospitals segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to hospitals that offer dental services, serving as key end-users, thereby driving market expansion through the utilization of dental consumables in a wide range of dental procedures. These procedures encompass oral surgeries, maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, and restorative dentistry.

Dental Fittings Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

North America will make a substantial 33% contribution to the global dental fittings market's growth during the forecast period. The growth is driven by factors including the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increased awareness of oral health, and the growing prevalence of malocclusion. It's worth noting that this market is highly competitive, with numerous companies offering a range of products and services, including metal braces, ceramic braces, and invisible aligners.

Dental Fittings Market 2023 – 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver:

Digital technologies and 3D teeth mapping for cosmetic purposes boost dental practices.

Social media awareness of cosmetic dentistry contributes to market growth.

Rising oral disease prevalence fuels demand for dental care devices.

Cosmetic dentistry procedures like teeth whitening and alignment correction are in high demand, driving market growth.

Trend

The growing need for dental treatment due to the rising prevalence of oral health conditions is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the dental fittings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental fittings market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the dental fittings market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental fittings market vendors.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

