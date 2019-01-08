Dental Floss Market to be Driven by Increasing Awareness of Dental Care, & Availability of Advanced Medical Technologies | CAGR- 5.3%: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Dental Floss Market is set to witness a higher CAGR of 5.3% by 2022. Flossing is a vital part of tooth-cleaning process since it removes plaque between the teeth. Periodontal disease often begins here. The disease is prevalent mainly in the middle and low- income group countries and largely differs from social and genetic factors. Therefore, the prevention of this disease has mainly become a subject of improved healthcare and economic benefit to the society and individual as a whole. The dental floss market is highly driven by rise in dental care, patient awareness and availability of medical technology. Use of advanced devices and equipment for dental surgery and flossing is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Dental flossing is gaining much traction due to patient inclination towards preventive healthcare diagnosis. The market is also stimulated by consumer demand for dental care products such as denture care, whitening strips and mouthwash. Product segmentation for dental floss market includes unwaxed floss and waxed floss. Waxed floss is a leading segment due to consumer demand and spending capacity.

Geographical segmentation for dental floss market include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share in the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced medical infrastructure, availability of specialists and consumer demand is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. North American and European markets are likely to grow at a significant pace due to availability of specialized dental surgeon and increase in demand for dental flossing. Inclination towards preventive oral healthcare measures and rise in consumer awareness is driving the dental floss market during the forecast period. The key players in the dental floss market include Colagte-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Sunstar Suisse, Dr. Fresh, DenTek, Lion, Water Pik, Shantou Sanjiao and Perect. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of product type (Waxed flosses, Unwaxed floss, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

Access 84 page research report with TOC on "Dental Floss Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-dental-floss-market-outlook-2017-2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the dental floss market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the dental floss market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dental floss market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global dental floss market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises both from the Waxed flosses and Unwaxed floss segment. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global dental floss market.

Key Product Types : Waxed flosses Unwaxed floss

Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America

Key Vendors : Procter & Gamble Colgate-Palmolive Johnson & Johnson Sunstar Suisse Dr. Fresh DenTek Lion Water Pik Shantou Sanjiao Perect request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report : What will the market size be in 2022? What are the key factors driving the global dental floss market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key players in the dental floss market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?



