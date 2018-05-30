Dental Health May Be Within Reach With Financial Education Benefits Center Resources

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy teeth are important for health and wellness, but the fact is it is often overlooked. In the U.S., nearly 35 percent of Americans do not have dental insurance. And while regular at-home maintenance can aid oral health, regular cleanings and other procedures may be necessary. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness benefits, offers a dental benefit that may provide discounts to ease any financial stress associated with dental work.

leungchopan/Bigstock.com

"Where medical insurance is often seen as necessary, dental insurance is seen as optional, which can lead to poor dental health," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "But anyone who suffers from toothaches or cavities or something more serious can argue that it is important and can affect daily life."

Dentists often urge patients to brush and floss daily and come in for a cleaning every six months. They do this in an attempt to prevent gum disease, which can lead to higher risk of developing diabetes and heart disease. While it's not clear whether dental habits cause such ailments, healthy teeth can also contribute to confidence and may even help individuals in a job search.

Many jobs require employees to be friendly with customers, and smiling is often the first step. Individuals with bad teeth may avoid smiling, which can affect their position if customers negatively interpret the interaction. Furthermore, smiling in a job interview can leave interviewers with a positive impression of the interviewee, which they might not get as easily without toothy smiles.

Dental care can be expensive, and dental insurance may not be as useful as some individuals need it to be, according to the article linked above. Despite a correlation between dental health and overall wellness, dentistry and medicine are separate, especially when it comes to insurance. FEBC offers all its members a dental discount benefit that may help cut costs of necessary and preventative dental work. While not insurance, this benefit may work with insurance or without it.

"Dental work is often dreaded, but it shouldn't be avoided," said Martinez. "We hope our discount benefits make it easier for our members to get the dental care they need. We also offer a variety of other health and financial benefits to support our members' overall health and wellness — all in one place."

