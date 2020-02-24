Dental Hygienist Launches Next Generation of Award-Winning Water Flosser: ToothShower 2.0

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning, complete oral care solution ToothShower has launched the next generation of the product: ToothShower 2.0. ToothShower is the first water flossing suite for and powered by the shower without the need for batteries or electricity. ToothShower includes a suite of novel patented accessories for cleaning the teeth and gums and was invented to improve compliance with oral hygiene.

The American Dental Association recommends interdental cleaning devices, including water flossers, to clean between the teeth where toothbrush cleaning misses food and bacteria. To improve compliance and efficiency, Lisa Guenst, inventor and CEO of ToothShower, added two novel accessory tips for water flossing, offering a total of seven differing accessories. The dual-headed toothbrush hits both the front, back and chewing surfaces of the teeth. It irrigates while brushing, which allows the user to brush and flush plaque away.

In addition, the innovative gum massager works with seven jets of water to massage the gums while flushing. It's also designed to fit around braces. There is no other accessory gum massager like this on the market today. Standard with each appliance is the standard irrigating tip that flushes water between teeth, and because it is in the shower, there is no mess to clean up.

The new ToothShower 2.0 has improved features, such as an ergonomically designed open-air handle, magnetic-assisted cradle for the handle and easy-to-use comfort pressure, and diverter valves. It's available on Amazon and at ToothShower.com.

Guenst has won awards for her innovative business plan from Temple University Fox School of Business and the West Chester University's Dr. Edwin Cottrell Entrepreneurial Leadership Center in April 2017. Since then, ToothShower has sold thousands of appliances in the United States, as well as in 40 countries around the globe.

"I wanted to create something that my patients would use, which is how I came up with ToothShower. It's easy to use, stays in the shower, and eliminates the problem of space and mess associated with most water flossers on the market today," said Guenst.

ToothShower has supported several local and regional dental hygiene conferences throughout the nation and has displayed products at one of the largest dental hygiene conferences, "RDH Under One Roof," over the past two years. ToothShower has been proclaimed to be "hygenius" on several occasions during these trade shows. The product has also been receiving stellar reviews from patients, dental hygienists and dentists.

For more information about the product and to order, visit ToothShower.com and see the product on Amazon.

About ToothShower

ToothShower is a complete oral home care suite for the shower. It saves time and the mess caused by most water flossers. The company was founded and the appliance invented by dental hygienist Lisa Guenst. To learn more, visit ToothShower.com.

