Dental Imaging Market Revenue Growth Driven by Rapid Advancements in Digital Dental Imaging and Focus on Early Detection and Treatment of Dental Pathologies: Reports and Data

Rising need for more advanced and accurate diagnostic tools, advancements in imaging technologies to improve accessibility to complex cranio-facial structures, and rising focus on early detection of pathologies to improve quality of life are some key factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Dental Imaging Market, By Product (Extraoral Imaging System, Intraoral Imaging System), By End-use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Dental Laboratories, Dental Academies and Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories), By Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cosmetic Surgery, Forensic, Implantology), and By Region Forecast To 2028

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global dental imaging market size was USD 2.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.88 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Over the recent years, major advancements and developments in the field of dentistry has been leading to increasing need for more precise diagnostic tools and imaging solutions. The advent of new array of imaging modalities such as digital imaging, CT, MRI, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), and positron emission tomography have revolutionized dental diagnostics and treatment planning. These techniques have helped in detection of pathologies in early stages, in turn, reducing morbidity and mortality and enhancing quality of life. These advanced imaging modalities have contributed significantly to improved accuracy of diagnostic procedures, optimization of health-to-risk ratio, and reducing costs of dental imaging. Rapid technology advancements in imaging modalities, increasing application of functional dental imaging in oral implantology, growing need for pre-operative cross sectional imaging to prevent adverse events during dental surgeries, and rising trend of using CBCT in dental clinics and centers to improve diagnosis are other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Radiographs have played a crucial role in supporting clinical assessments for diagnosis of dental and oral diseases. Over the recent past, dental imaging has advanced significantly and its applications have expanded in various fields of dentistry. Dental imaging techniques are often classified as intraoral and extraoral, 2D and 3D, analogue and digital, and ionizing and non-ionizing imaging. 2D conventional radiographs provide detailed images for majority of dental radiographic needs. However, certain limitations associated with 2D radiographic images have led to further advancements in 3D imaging modalities that offer additional information about dental and oral pathologies and anatomical structures. Computed tomography is widely used as a research tool for understanding more about root canal and root filling and CT images offer improved capability of identifying greater number of morphologic variations in dental structures. The advent of CBCT has further increased safety of dental imaging as it confers a lower radiation dose as compared to a conventional CT scan. In addition, X-ray tubes of CBCRT are less expensive, the technique uses less electrical energy, and does not require to move or shift the patient during image acquisition. CBCT also generates enhanced spatial resolution of teeth and bones, which enables a more accurate understanding of the adjacent and supporting dental structures. Advancements in dental imaging have increasingly simplified access to complex cranio-facial structures and streamlined maxillofacial surgery, and is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market.

Increasing incidence of oral and dental structural and functional disorders, availability of advanced imaging modalities at cost-effective prices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising preference for cosmetic surgeries to improve teeth and jaw structure and appearance are some other key factors expected to drive market growth going ahead. However, increasing concerns regarding radiation exposure, high costs associated with CBCT and dental MRI, and lack of skilled radiologists in some counties are some major factors that can restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Intraoral Segment to Register Rapid Revenue Growth:

Intraoral segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of intraoral cameras and scanners to generate accurate images of teeth and supporting structures. Intraoral imaging and scans offer diagnostically important and relevant information of dental structures and tissues. Intraoral imaging enables easy communication between dentists and patients, thereby allowing patients to better understand the need for recommended treatment.

Growing Focus on Aesthetic Improvement to Drive Revenue Growth:

Cosmetic surgery application segment is expected to dominate other application segments in terms of revenue growth over the forecast period. Revenue growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing inclination of patients to correct deformation of teeth and jaw, rising adoption of dental implants and need for teeth whitening, and growing use of 2D imaging to better prepare the patient for reconstructive surgery and therapy. Cosmetic imaging enables patients to understand best possible treatment outcomes and leads to a higher case acceptance, and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

North America Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register significantly robust growth over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of oral and dental disorders due to unhealthy lifestyle, expanding network of specialized dental clinics, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to increasing adoption of dental imaging techniques, rising disposable income among consumers, increasing incidence of dental problems, rising focus on cosmetic surgery and dental implants, and presence of key players in countries in the region.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Acteon Group

Carestream Health Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Flow Dental Corporation

Fona Dental Inc.

KaVo Dental GmbH

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Vatech Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global dental imaging market based on product, end-use, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Extraoral Imaging System

Panoramic Systems



Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems



3D CBCT Systems

Intraoral Imaging System

Intraoral Scanners



Intraoral X-Ray Systems



Intraoral Sensors



Intraoral PSP Systems



Intraoral Cameras

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Dental Academies and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Cosmetic Surgery Applications

Forensic Applications

Implantology Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

