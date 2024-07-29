Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 560.5 million from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of dental diseases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental implant abutment systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 560.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances. However, limitations and complications associated with dental implant abutment systems poses a challenge. Key market players include Adamas Implants Ltd., Argen Corp., Arum Europe GmbH, Bio3 Implants GmbH, Bioconcept Co. Ltd., Bone System Srl, BTI Biotechnology Institute S.L., Cendres Metaux Management SA, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., DESS Dental Smart Solutions, Ditron Dental, Dyna Dental Engineering, Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG., ZEST Anchors LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 560.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Key companies profiled Adamas Implants Ltd., Argen Corp., Arum Europe GmbH, Bio3 Implants GmbH, Bioconcept Co. Ltd., Bone System Srl, BTI Biotechnology Institute S.L., Cendres Metaux Management SA, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., DESS Dental Smart Solutions, Ditron Dental, Dyna Dental Engineering, Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG., ZEST Anchors LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

Dental implant abutment systems have experienced significant advancements, catering to the requirements of hospitals and dental clinics. Modern dentistry innovations have led to next-generation abutment systems with enhanced surface technologies. Moreover, 3D printed technology has revolutionized the industry, enabling customized, biocompatible abutment systems using scanning, CAD, and 3D plastic and metal printing. This simplifies the process for artificial tooth replacement, reducing visits and invasive procedures. For instance, an Australian researcher developed the Extended Anatomic Platform (EAP), a patented 3D printed metal abutment system using Concept Laser technology. Byrnes Dental Lab implemented an automated post-processing solution, employing the Carbon M2 3D printer and the intelligent PostProcess DEMI 430 software for resin removal. These technological advancements are expected to fuel the demand for dental implant abutment systems in the forecast period.

The Dental Implant Abutment Systems market is thriving in the healthcare sector, with applications in hospitals, dentistry practices, and research institutes. Implant technology advances continue, focusing on osseointegration, surface treatments, and implant design. Titanium alloys and ceramic materials dominate the market due to their biocompatibility and durability. Factors driving growth include tooth decay, periodontal diseases, tooth loss, and lifestyle decisions. Oral hygiene and dietary preferences also influence demand for dental implant therapy. Dental care providers offer dental prostheses, such as dentures, and dental implant therapy using biomaterials like titanium-zirconia alloys and biocompatible titanium. Patient experience, functionality, aesthetics, and oral health issues are key considerations. Insurance coverage, cosmetic dentistry, and dental tourism are market trends. Age-related tooth loss, patient discomfort, dental operations, tooth alignment, color matching, and dental practitioner expertise are ongoing challenges. Dental implant technology aims to improve natural teeth, self-esteem, and smile.

Market Challenges

Dental implant abutment systems are essential components in dental implant restorations. However, their adoption is hindered by certain challenges. Unsuccessful osseointegration and periimplantitis, caused by bacterial leakage from the implant-abutment interface, are common causes of failure. Inadequate passive adaptation between the prosthesis and the abutment can result in fractured abutment screws and ill-fitting interfaces. Other factors contributing to complications include insufficient interlocking, excessive stress on extensions, incompatible prostheses, and poorly machined components. Early failures typically occur within the first three to four months post-surgery. Post-surgery complications include infection, swelling, gum inflammation, bleeding, pain in the jaws, fever, micro-movements due to lack of stability, insufficient bone support, loss of taste, and tingling sensations. Long-term complications include nerve or tissue damage and protrusion of dental implant abutments into the sinus cavity. These issues may hinder the overall growth of the dental implant abutment systems market.

The Dental Implant Abutment Systems market faces several challenges in the field of implant dentistry. One challenge is achieving a natural white tooth-like tint for the implants to blend seamlessly with the patient's smile. Another challenge is ensuring heat conductivity and optimal fracture toughness and flexural strength for long-lasting implants. Dental clinics and specialists, including prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and periodontists, require high-quality abutment systems for successful dental implant surgeries. Oral disorders like Periodontitis pose a significant challenge, and medical insurance coverage can be insufficient for dental aesthetic products like teeth whitening kits, aligners, veneers, tooth jewellery, and dental implants. Titanium, a common material for abutments, must be biocompatible and allergy-free. CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing are digital technologies transforming the industry, but custom abutment systems require precise diagnosis and dental surgeries. Insufficient reimbursement and materials costs pose challenges for implant manufacturers. Biocompatibility and digital technologies are essential considerations for the future of dental implant abutment systems.

Segment Overview

This dental implant abutment systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems

1.2 Custom abutment systems Technology 2.1 Pre-mill

2.2 CAD /CAM Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems- The Dental Implant Abutment Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for tooth replacement solutions. These systems provide a secure connection between dental implants and dental restorations. Major players in this market include Straumann, Nobel Biocare, and Dentsply Sirona. They invest in research and development to offer advanced and customizable solutions. The market's growth is driven by factors such as an aging population, rising disposable income, and improved oral health awareness. Dental implant abutment systems offer durability, functionality, and aesthetics, making them a popular choice among dental patients.

Research Analysis

The Dental Implant Abutment Systems market is a significant segment of the healthcare industry, catering to the growing demand for advanced dental solutions. These systems play a crucial role in dental implant procedures by connecting the implant to the crown, bridge, or denture. Dental implant abutment systems are used in healthcare systems, hospitals, dentistry practices, and research institutes. The implant technology involves osseointegration, surface treatments, and implant design using various implant materials, including titanium alloys. Oral disorders such as tooth decay, periodontitis, and dental disorders lead to tooth loss, making dental implants and abutment systems essential for oral health. The market for dental implant abutment systems also includes dental aesthetic products like teeth whitening kits, aligners, and dental care. Medical insurance coverage and the expertise of prosthodontic residents and prosthodontists further drive the market's growth. The allergy-free nature and biocompatibility of dental implant abutment systems make them a popular choice for patients.

Market Research Overview

The Dental Implant Abutment Systems market is a significant segment of the dental industry, focusing on providing components that connect dental implants to prosthetic restorations. These systems are essential in dental implant therapy, which addresses oral health issues such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss. The market caters to various end-users, including healthcare systems, hospitals, dentistry practices, and research institutes. Implant technology plays a crucial role in this market, with advancements in implant design, implant materials, and surface treatments leading to improved functionality, aesthetics, and patient experience. Titanium alloys and ceramic materials are commonly used due to their biocompatibility and ability to promote osseointegration. Factors influencing the market include patient discomfort, dental care, dental prostheses like dentures, dental implant therapy, and biomaterials like titanium-zirconia alloys and biocompatible titanium. Patient experience, oral health issues, insurance coverage, cosmetic dentistry, and missing teeth are also significant considerations. The market comprises various stakeholders, including dental clinics, dental specialists like prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and periodontists, implant dentistry, and implant manufacturers. Oral disorders such as periodontitis and medical insurance influence the market dynamics. Dental aesthetic products, teeth whitening kits, aligners, and veneers are related markets that may impact the abutment systems segment. The abutment systems segment includes zirconia and titanium, with each material offering unique benefits such as plaque affinity, white tooth-like tint, heat conductivity, fracture toughness, and flexural strength. Adverse reactions and immunological responses, long-term viability, and zirconium are crucial aspects of the market. Computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacture (CAM), three-dimensional imaging, precision-guided surgery, and prosthetic restorations like crowns are essential technologies driving the market's growth. Dental tourism, age-related tooth loss, implant implantation, smile, self-esteem, dental operations, tooth alignment, color matching, and dental practitioners are other factors influencing the market.

