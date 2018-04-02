Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Worth 13.01 Billion USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 409 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 324 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market"

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing geriatric population and corresponding dental disorders; rising incidence of tooth decay and edentulism across the globe; growing dental tourism in emerging markets and increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare.

Titanium dental implants accounted for the largest share of the Dental Implants Market in 2017

On the basis of material, the Dental Implants Market is broadly segmented into titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants. In 2017, the titanium dental implants segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of titanium implants by dental professionals owing to the advantages of these implants such as high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, greater strain-bearing capacity, and greater corrosion resistance properties as compared to other materials.

By price, premium implants accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017

On the basis of price, the Dental Implants Market is segmented into premium dental implants, value dental implants, and discounted dental implants. In 2017, the premium dental implants segment held the largest share of this market. The largest share of this segment is due to the higher adoption of these implants in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and Japan.

Dental bridges held the largest share of the Dental Prosthesis Market in 2017

Based on the type, the Dental Prosthesis Market is further segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments, veneers, inlays & onlays. In 2017, dental bridges segment accounted for the largest share of this market. As dental bridges cost lesser than dental implants, these are widely used as alternatives to single tooth dental implants.

In 2017, hospitals and clinics held the largest share of Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market, by the type of facility

Based on the type of facility, this market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other facilities. The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental hospitals and clinics in developing countries, growing consolidation in dental clinic chains in Europe, and growing number of group dental practices in regions such as North America and Europe.

Europe dominated the market in 2017

Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market in 2017, followed by North America. The largest share of the European region is mainly attributed to the increase in the incidences of dental problems associated with aging population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatments, and increased penetration of value dental implants in European countries.

The key players in the global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market are Straumann (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Danaher Corporation (US), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), Henry Schein (US), OSSTEM Implant Co. (South Korea), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Merz Dental (Germany), Bicon (US), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), Thommen Medical (Switzerland), and Southern Implant (South Africa).

