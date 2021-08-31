DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Implants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental implants market is expected to grow from $4.127 billion in 2020 to $4.486 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The market is expected to reach $6.603 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



Major players in the dental implants market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon LLC, DENTSPLY Sirona, Danaher Corporation, BioHorizons IPH Inc, Shofu Dental Corporation, Thommen Medical AG,and Ivoclar Vivadent Inc.



The dental implants market consists of sales of dental implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dental implants. A dental implant is an artificial tooth root that is put in the jaw to carry a tooth or bridge substitution.



The dental implant technology has advanced with the introduction of new technologies and equipment, which improve the consistency and quality of implant treatment. Companies are manufacturing implants that suit the patients' aesthetics. For instance, in June 2019, to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the patient population, Southern Implants Pty introduced the INVERTA implant. The INVERTA Implant is a novel implant with an advanced body-shift design that enables apical bone participation in the immediate placement of implants and a coronal chamber for bone development resulting in realistic aesthetics.



The dental implants market covered in this report is segmented by product into tapered implants; parallel walled implants. It is also segmented by material into titanium; zirconium, and by end-use into hospitals; dental clinics.



The high cost of dental implants is a key factor hampering the growth of the dental implants market. Dental implants are a form of dental surgery that involves multi-stage surgery and are one of the costliest dental procedures to repair false teeth. The high cost of dental implants makes it unaffordable for medium and low-income groups obstructing the growth of the dental implants market.



In September 2018, Henry Schein, an American distributor of healthcare products and services to office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners, acquired Intra-Lock for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition improves Henry Schein's position in the premium implant segment. Intra-Lock is a USA-based dental implant manufacturing and sales business.



The rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment increase the demand for dental implants. Dental caries is a multifactorial, chronic condition arising from various causes such as nutrition, saliva, micro-organisms, trace minerals, genetic predisposition and tooth morphology leading to tooth decay. Dental implants have also become popular as an alternative to removable dentures and are used to replace the lost teeth. As a result, the increasing demand for dental implants to replace lost teeth stimulates market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Dental Implants Market Characteristics



3. Dental Implants Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Implants



5. Dental Implants Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Dental Implants Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Dental Implants Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Dental Implants Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Dental Implants Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Tapered Implants

Parallel Walled Implants

6.2. Global Dental Implants Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Titanium

Zirconium

6.3. Global Dental Implants Market, Segmentation By End-use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

7. Dental Implants Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Dental Implants Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Dental Implants Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Institut Straumann AG

Bicon LLC

DENTSPLY Sirona

Danaher Corporation

BioHorizons IPH Inc

Shofu Dental Corporation

Thommen Medical AG

Ivoclar Vivadent Inc

Camlog Biotechnologies AG

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Young Innovations Inc.

DIO Corporation

Merz Dental GmbH

A.B. Dental Devices Ltd.

ADIN Dental Implants Systems

Biotech Dental

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

DENTIUM Co.Ltd.

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

Anthogyr SAS

DENTIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxnb4n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

