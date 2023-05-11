Dental Implants GPS brings dental implants and beautiful SoCal Smiles to the Inland Empire

DANA POINT, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Implants GPS announced today more growth on tap for the local dental implant group with the Grand Opening of its third location in the Riverside, Inland Empire, area.

The expansion is in response to demand and success attained in Dental Implants GPS' inaugural Southern California Centers in Dana Point and Huntington Beach.

Dental Implants GPS Patient Mike. See his life-changing story. Dental Implants GPS Patient Susanna seeing her new smile! Eric Baker, DDS, MD CEO, Dental Implants GPS Tim Betita, DDS, MD COO, Dental Implants GPS

Dental Implants GPS offers a breakthrough, totally digital, dental implant full-mouth restoration solution that replaces teeth and restores confidence for thousands of SoCal patients in one day!

"We are excited to bring the GPS Smile Solution to individuals living with traditional dentures, partials, or experiencing significant tooth loss in the Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario area," said Eric Baker, DDS, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Dental Implants GPS. "Riverside is a logical choice for our expansion because of the number of people who need our services in that area."

The GPS treatment can deliver a lifelong solution that gives patients stability, comfort and superior aesthetics. Dental Implants GPS patients benefit from our advanced technology, Specialist Doctor Team, and custom digital dental lab. The GPS lab provides the Doctors the ability to deliver a beautiful, immediate GPS Smile in just one day, which is an important key differentiator in the marketplace. Unlike other clinics where it takes months to a year, GPS patients receive their final teeth in a few days!

Tim Betita, DDS, MD, Founder and Chief Operating Officer says, "A person's teeth are so important for healthy eating and overall well-being. Often deteriorating dental conditions prevent people from living their lives and doing the things they once enjoyed. Dental Implants GPS exists to change the lives of our patients starting with a healthy mouth and confident GPS smile."

Dental Implants GPS offers free consultations and 3-D digital imaging so that those searching for the right choice can come in, meet the team and learn what treatment options and financing exists for them. GPS is not a one-size fits all approach. The GPS team customizes each case to the patients medical, dental and personal needs.

The Riverside Clinic Grand Opening will take place on May 25, 2023. The Center is located at 6848 Magnolia Ave #100 in Riverside.

GPS is already planning its next location!

About Dental Implants GPS

Headquartered in Dana Point, CA, Dental Implants GPS, was founded by Dr. Eric Baker and Dr. Tim Betita, both Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Medical Doctors. To date, Dental Implants GPS has Centers in Dana Point, Huntington Beach and now in Riverside.

Dental Implants GPS brings together doctors solely focused on providing people who have unstable dentures, or those suffering with missing and failing teeth, with advanced dental implant treatments that are customized to their needs.

The Doctors also own a Oral Surgery practice called Niguel Coast Oral and Facial Surgery and a Specialized Dental Implant Lab, Full Arch Solutions +.

They run several Dental Study Clubs that work to network and train other local dentists on implant dentistry. They have personally changed thousands of lives with their dental implant expertise.

For more information about Dental Implants GPS, visit our website at https://dentalimplantsgps.com.

SOURCE Dental Implants GPS