Dental Implants Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

The dental implants market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period amid the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Major Three Dental Implants Market Participants:

Avinent Implant System S.LU.

Avinent Implant System S.LU. operates its business under segments- Implant System, Cad Cam, and Digital Health. The company offers CORAL, which is an implant system developed with BIOMIMETIC ADVANCED SURFACE, primarily for aesthetic dental procedures.

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd. operates its business under segments- Dental Implants, Prosthetics, Multi Unit, and Others. The company offers Magix and a wide range of dental implants for drill-less approach.

Dentatus AB

Dentatus AB operates its business under segments- Articulators & Face/Ear Bows, Finishing & Polishing, Dental Implant Systems, and Others. The company offers ATLAS. These implants are used with Tuf-II silicone reline material to provide cushioned support and stabilization with firm retention of the denture.

Dental Implants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dental implants market is segmented as below:

End-user

Dental Hospitals and Clinics



Dental Laboratories



Others

Price

Premium Dental Implants



Non-premium Dental Implants

Material

Titanium Dental Implants



Zirconium Dental Implants

Geography

Europe



North America



Asia



ROW

The dental implants market is driven by growing advances in technology. In addition, increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments are also expected to trigger the dental implants market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

