Dental Implants Market Size to Grow by USD 1.27 billion, Increasing Number of Cosmetic Dentistry and Orthodontic Treatments to Drive Growth - Technavio

Jul 12, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental implants market will be driven by factors such as the increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments. Cosmetic dentistry procedures are used in dental diseases such as dental caries and periodontal diseases. They are also used for tooth whitening and bleaching, which enhance the color of the teeth. The use of technologies such as CAD/CAM has made the procedures more accurate. 3D technology is used to design and develop dental prostheses and dental impressions. In addition, there is a high awareness of cosmetic dentistry in developed and developing countries. The availability of advanced dental implants, the presence of prosthetic products such as dental crowns, the increasing investments in R&D, and the presence of a large number of dentists and dental care professionals skilled in cosmetic dentistry procedures will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
According to Technavio, the dental implants market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period.
The emergence of robotic dental surgery is a trend in the market. Robotic dental surgeries help dentists in the accurate placement of dental implants. Robotic platforms provide real-time physical and visual guidance to dentists. In many countries, dental hospitals and clinics opt for robotic platforms that are used in dental implantation procedures. For instance, in September 2017, a woman in China received two dental implants (sized around 0.2 to 0.3 mm) that were installed using the Yomi robotic platform, which is manufactured by Neocis.
This market research report segments the dental implants market by end-user (dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others), material (titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants), price (premium dental implants and non-premium dental implants), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
Europe will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of dental implant manufacturing companies, reimbursements for dental procedures in the UK and Germany, the growing adoption of intraoral digital impression procedures, and the rising dental tourism in Eastern European countries. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). Germany and France are the key countries for the dental implants market in Europe.
By end-user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in the number of dentists and dental hospitals in developed countries such as Germany and the UK has increased the number of dental procedures, which is driving the growth of this segment.
|
Dental Implants Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.27 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Republic of Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Bicon LLC, BioHorizons Inc., Cowellmedi Co. Ltd., Dentium USA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., LYRA ETK, Megagen Implant Co. Ltd., Meisinger Implants GmbH, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Neoss Ltd., Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Pivot Implants, Sewonmedix, Straumann Holding AG, and ZimVie Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Price
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Dental hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dental hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Dental laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dental laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Material
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Material
- 6.3 Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Titanium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Titanium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Zirconium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Zirconium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Price
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Price - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Price - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Price
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Price
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Price
- 7.3 Premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Premium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Premium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Non-premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Non-premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Non-premium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Non-premium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Non-premium dental implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Price
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Price ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.10 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 110: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 111: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 112: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 113: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 114: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 115: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 116: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Bicon LLC
- Exhibit 117: Bicon LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Bicon LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Bicon LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 BioHorizons Inc.
- Exhibit 120: BioHorizons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: BioHorizons Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: BioHorizons Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Dentium USA
- Exhibit 123: Dentium USA - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Dentium USA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Dentium USA - Key offerings
- 12.6 Envista Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Neoss Ltd.
- Exhibit 134: Neoss Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Neoss Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Neoss Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK
- Exhibit 137: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Key offerings
- 12.10 Straumann Holding AG
- Exhibit 140: Straumann Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Straumann Holding AG - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus
- 12.11 ZimVie Inc.
- Exhibit 145: ZimVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: ZimVie Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: ZimVie Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: ZimVie Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 152: Research methodology
- Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 154: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
