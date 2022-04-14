Dental Implants Market Size Worth $8.07Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Dental Implants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dentures, Abutments, and Others), Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Geography", the global dental implants market is projected to reach $8.07 Billion in 2028 from $4.82 Billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The dental implants market growth is driven by the presence of favorable reimbursement for dental procedures, advantages of implants over other tooth-replacement methods such as safety, effectiveness, natural-looking teeth, and durability. However, the lack of awareness regarding procedures in developing countries may hinder the growth of the market.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.82 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 8.07 Billion in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 169 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Material, and End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Dental Implants Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Danaher; Zimmer Biomet; Institut Straumann AG; Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd; Dentium USA; DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.; DIO.; Osstem UK; Bicon, LLC; and AVINENT Science and Technology are among the leading companies in the dental implants market. The dental implants Market share is anticipated to flourish with the development of new innovative products by market players.

In December 2021, Institut Straumann AG entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Nihon implant, a leader in dental implant treatment concierge in Japan. The acquisition supports the strategic priority of Institut Straumann AG to expand its clientele by including healthcare consumers in its existing consumer base.

In August 2021, Institut Straumann AG acquired Medical Technologies LLC, a well-established distributor of dental implant systems in Russia.

In June 2019, Danaher Corporation announced that Envista Holdings Corporation would be the separate company that Danaher intends to create and take public via an initial public offering in the second half of 2019. Envista will be comprised of three operating companies within Danaher's Dental segment: Nobel Biocare Systems, KaVo Kerr, and Ormco.

North America holds the largest share of the dental implants market, and the US accounts for the largest share of the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico. The dental implants market in the US is expected to grow rapidly owing to technological developments, various startups, and reimbursement scenarios. According to the CDC, adults aged 35–44 years with less than a high school education experience untreated tooth decay nearly three times that of adults with at least some college education. Moreover, 47.2% of US adults have some form of periodontal disease. In adults aged 65 and older, 70.1% have periodontal disease. The significant prevalence of dental diseases propels the growth of the dental implants market in the US.

Further, companies in the dental implants market adopt organic and inorganic strategies for their progress. For instance, in September 2021, Straumann Group announced a strategic partnership with Aspen Dental Management, Inc., (ADMI) to provide dental implant solutions, abutments, and CAD/CAM options to more than 1,000 Aspen Dental Management, Inc., (ADMI) and affiliated workplaces across 45 US states. As a part of the agreement, Straumann Group will offer Aspen Dental-supported and Clear Choice-supported independent practices with an extensive variety of dental implants and CAD/CAM solutions.

Technological Advancements in Dental Implants Fueling Market Growth:

New technologies associated with dentistry enable dentists to accurately insert dental implants through minimally invasive surgeries, incorporating advanced navigation and monitoring technologies. Though conventional dental implants are one of the most significant advancements in dentistry in recent years, the treatment may not suit all patients. However, technological advancements have improved implantation procedures with innovative mini-implants, dentures, and other prosthetics. In October 2018, at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for Osseointegration, Vienna, Straumann launched a standard line of mini dental implants. These implants are small-diameter monotype dental implants that can be used as minimally invasive, cost-effective, and quick solutions for edentulous patients with reduced horizontal bone. Moreover, in September 2018, Dentsply Sirona launched Azento, a one-box solution for single tooth replacement; the product is exceedingly custom-designed to meet the needs and timeframes of patients and dentists. In January 2021, Nobel Biocare invited dental practitioners to join the Mucointegration era by introducing the Xeal and TiUltra surfaces in the US. These novel surfaces are used on implants and abutments to improve tissue integration. Therefore, such technological advancements are supporting the dental implants market growth.

Dental Implants Market: Segmental Overview

Product-Based Insights:

The dental implants market, based on product, has been segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments, and others. In 2021, the dental bridges held the largest share of the market. However, the dentures segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

Material-Based Insights:

The dental implants market, based on material, has been segmented into titanium implants, zirconium implants, and others. In 2021, the titanium implants segment held the largest share of the market. However, the market for the zirconium implants segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

End User-Based Insights:

The dental implants market, based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of the market, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

