Dental Implants Market Size Worth US$ 6,084 Million by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6 % during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 6,084.5 Million by 2026.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1624

Europe dominated the global dental implant market in the year 2018. The region has experienced the potential growth owing to the presence of dental implants companies such as Alpha Dent Implants LTD, Bio 3 implants GmbH and Notch Implant GmbH among others. The presence of a large customer base along with favorable reimbursement policies is additionally accelerating the regional market growth. The North America region is expected to exhibit a second-largest share in the dental implant market. The increasing number of dental diseases in the region is expected to contribute to market growth. Additionally, according to a survey done in 2015 by American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), 86% of respondents from a total of 351 opted for cosmetic dentistry to enhance attractiveness and self-esteem. The survey has also estimated that Americans annually spend around US$ 2.75 Mn on cosmetic dentistry. The increasing awareness activities by various organizations are also supporting the market growth. For instance, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) has announced the release of a new video in 2019. The new video is focused on educating the public about the life-changing impact of dental implants.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/dental-implants-market

Titanium dental implants have dominated the material segment in the year 2018 and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The implants made from titanium are suitable for almost all types of procedures and the material is non-allergic and biocompatible are the factors accelerating the segment market growth. The advancements associated with titanium products are also supporting the market growth. In 2019, Dr. Jin Y. Kim, a renowned board-certified periodontist offers a reliable alternative to the traditional dentures in Orange, CA with All-on-4 dental implants. The All-on-4 dental implant uses titanium posts to anchor a custom prosthetic to the jawbone.

Endosteal Implants segment dominated the dental implants market on the basis of type in the year 2018. It's the most common type of implant in dentistry, according to the American Academy of Periodontology. It is two types including cylinder or screw-type and blade. In addition, according to the Americans endosteal is the safest type of implant because the implants are directly made to the jawbones. This process is carried out in two phases where a second sitting surgery is needed after the primary surgery to attach the artificial teeth on a bridge or denture.

Browse More Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industry Report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/healthcare-and-pharmaceuticals

Some of the leading competitors are A.B. Dental Devices Ltd., ADIN Dental Implants Systems, Avinent Implant Systems Bicon LLC, BioHorizons, Biotech Dental., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Glidewell Laboratories, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann AG, Osstem Implant, and Zimmer-Biomet

Some of the key observations regarding Dental Implants industry include:

Southern Implants, Pty. has introduced its INVERTA implant in June 2019 . The new product is designed for enhancing the aesthetic appearance of the patients. The advance implant has novel body design with a bone growth chamber, as a result, provide a competitive advantage in the dental implant market.

. The new product is designed for enhancing the aesthetic appearance of the patients. The advance implant has novel body design with a bone growth chamber, as a result, provide a competitive advantage in the dental implant market. Dentsply Sirona introduced Azento Single tooth replacement in Sep. 2018 in the United States . The launch is intended to transform the dental implant workflow by updating implant planning, purchasing, and delivery.

in . The launch is intended to transform the dental implant workflow by updating implant planning, purchasing, and delivery. Southern Implants, a South African based company has launched CO-Axis implants in December 2017 .

. The team of dentists from Kane Dental is working on providing the best quality care to the patients. The dentist's staff assesses the patient's mouth and then creates a customized plan for the dental health journey of the individual. The dentists provide a variety of services in one location.

In 2019, Brilliance Dental Clinic has been officially launched in Dimapur (DMC) by Administrator. The Brilliance Dental Clinic offers care with modern equipment to the patients. The treatment is intended to provide advanced dental aesthetic including child dental needs, dental implants, clear braces, smile design, and other teeth ailments.

A locally owned implant dentist office, Florida Smiles Dental, United States is offering free dental implant assessments and evaluation at its lighthouse point location. Since beginning Florida Smiles Dental is serving patients and has expanded its service and location.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1624

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1624

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting