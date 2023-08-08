Dental Implants Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027; An increasing number of product launches will drive market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental implant market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,803.87 million, according to Technavio - Request a sample report.

Dental Implants Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Implants Market

Companies : 15+, Including AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU., B and B DENTAL Srl, Bicon LLC, Biodenta Swiss AG, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DIO Implant Co. Ltd., Dyna Dental Engineering B.V., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Keystone Dental Inc., Neo Biotech, Nobel Biocare Services AG., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Southern Implants, Thommen Medical AG, ZEST Anchors LLC, and ZimVie Inc., among others

: 15+, Including AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU., B and B DENTAL Srl, Bicon LLC, Biodenta Swiss AG, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DIO Implant Co. Ltd., Dyna Dental Engineering B.V., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Keystone Dental Inc., Neo Biotech, Nobel Biocare Services AG., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Southern Implants, Thommen Medical AG, ZEST Anchors LLC, and ZimVie Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: end-user (dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others), material (titanium implants and zirconia implants), and geography ( Europe , North America , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW))

To understand more about the dental implant market, request a sample report

Dental Implants Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including - AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU., B and B DENTAL Srl, Bicon LLC, Biodenta Swiss AG, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DIO Implant Co. Ltd., Dyna Dental Engineering B.V., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Keystone Dental Inc., Neo Biotech, Nobel Biocare Services AG., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Southern Implants, Thommen Medical AG, ZEST Anchors LLC, and ZimVie Inc.

Dental Implants Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing number of product launches is a key factor driving market growth. Evolving infrastructure requirements and technological consolidation in the healthcare industry are changing healthcare demands and forcing healthcare providers to develop new strategies to succeed in this competitive market. Bredent Group GmbH and Co.KG launched the whiteSKY ceramic implant system, the most advanced generation of zirconia implant generation, in March 2022.

Similarly, in July 2021, Biocare Medical, LLC introduced the GalvoSurge Dental Implant Cleaning System, which uses hydrogen bubbles to remove biofilm from teeth and is compatible with a wide range of implants on the market. To expand their customer base, companies are now focused on introducing comprehensive and advanced product lines to meet the changing needs of the industry. Hence, the increasing number of product launches is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of robotic dental surgery is one of the major trends in the market. Robotic dental surgeries have proven dependable and beneficial for dentists, facilitating precise dental implant placement during surgeries. By offering real-time, physical, and visual guidance, these robotic platforms reduce the reliance on highly skilled dental professionals.

Many countries facing a shortage of such professionals are turning to automated platforms in dental hospitals and clinics for implantation procedures. For example, a woman in China received two dental implants using the Yomi robotic platform manufactured by Neocis. This platform, which received FDA approval, plans and executes the procedure based on CT scans of the patient`s jaw. Hence, the emergence of robotic dental surgery is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of dental implants and implant procedures is one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. The total cost of a dental implantation procedure comprises consultation, treatment, and diagnostic imaging expenses. The procedure typically requires two appointments with the dentist. The first appointment involves fixing the implant to the jawbone, while the second appointment, scheduled three to six months later, includes placing the abutment and crown.

Furthermore, the cost of dental implantation is rising due to surgical procedures and post-implantation consultations. In the US, these procedures can amount to approximately USD 6,500 to USD 11,000. Hence, the emergence of robotic dental surgery is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The dental implants market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Dental Implants Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental implants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dental implants market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental implants market across Europe , North America , Asia , and Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental implants market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The dental braces market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,167.44 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by material (ceramic braces, metal braces, and biocompatible/polymer-based braces), product (fixed dental braces and removable dental braces), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The dental consumables market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,044 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (dental implants, dental crowns, and bridges, orthodontics, periodontics, and dental biomaterials), end-user (dental clinics and hospitals), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). The rising incidence of periodontal diseases is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Dental Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,803.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU., B, and B DENTAL Srl, Bicon LLC, Biodenta Swiss AG, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DIO Implant Co. Ltd., Dyna Dental Engineering B.V., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Keystone Dental Inc., Neo Biotech, Nobel Biocare Services AG., Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK, Southern Implants, Thommen Medical AG, ZEST Anchors LLC, and ZimVie Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dental implants market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global dental implants market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dental hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dental hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dental laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dental laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Titanium implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Titanium implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Titanium implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Titanium implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Titanium implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Zirconia implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Zirconia implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Zirconia implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Zirconia implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Zirconia implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU.

Exhibit 111: AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: AVINENT IMPLANT SYSTEM, SLU. - Key offerings

12.4 Bicon LLC

Exhibit 114: Bicon LLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: Bicon LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Bicon LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Biodenta Swiss AG

Exhibit 117: Biodenta Swiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Biodenta Swiss AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Biodenta Swiss AG - Key offerings

12.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 120: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 DIO Implant Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: DIO Implant Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: DIO Implant Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: DIO Implant Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Envista Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 128: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 GC Corp.

Exhibit 132: GC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: GC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: GC Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Henry Schein Inc.

Exhibit 135: Henry Schein Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Henry Schein Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Henry Schein Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Henry Schein Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Henry Schein Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Institut Straumann AG

Exhibit 140: Institut Straumann AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Institut Straumann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Institut Straumann AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Institut Straumann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Institut Straumann AG - Segment focus

12.12 Keystone Dental Inc.

Exhibit 145: Keystone Dental Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Keystone Dental Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Keystone Dental Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Nobel Biocare Services AG.

Exhibit 148: Nobel Biocare Services AG. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nobel Biocare Services AG. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Nobel Biocare Services AG. - Key offerings

12.14 Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK

Exhibit 151: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Overview



Exhibit 152: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Osstem and Hiossen Implant UK - Key offerings

12.15 Thommen Medical AG

Exhibit 154: Thommen Medical AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Thommen Medical AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Thommen Medical AG - Key offerings

12.16 ZEST Anchors LLC

Exhibit 157: ZEST Anchors LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: ZEST Anchors LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: ZEST Anchors LLC - Key offerings

12.17 ZimVie Inc.

Exhibit 160: ZimVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: ZimVie Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: ZimVie Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: ZimVie Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio