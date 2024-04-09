Dental Industry Association of Canada Announces SDM Northcoast As New Exclusive Data Provider

BURLINGTON, ON , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Industry Association of Canada (DiAC) is proud to announce SDM Northcoast as its exclusive provider of dental industry business intelligence. This relationship is designed to deliver real-time, tangible dental industry market insights for Canadian dental manufacturers and distributors. For over 30 years, SDM has been the premier source for business intelligence in the United States dental industry. Following its merger to become SDM Northcoast in 2019, the company significantly expanded its dental industry data relationships, added new web-based business intelligence tools to help customers visualize industry trends, and launched a series of dental industry reports. SDM Northcoast has a team of seasoned dental industry analysts who actively partner with customers to find opportunities to accelerate growth. Now SDM Northcoast is expanding its data products and analytical offering into the Canadian Dental market where it will actively help DiAC members use real-time dental industry data to improve business decisions and accelerate performance.

SDM Northcoast's business intelligence offering will report actual dental market sales data for more than 90% of all dental consumables and dental equipment transactions sold through distribution in Canada. Later this year, DiAC members can subscribe to see dental product monthly revenue, revenue growth, units sold, unit growth, average selling prices, price change, and market share data in Canada. Data will be viewable through the SDM Analytics platform, where users can ask questions in easy-to-use drop-down menus and build customized dashboards of information that will automatically update each month as new data arrives in the customized portal. Canadian dental industry data can be sorted by manufacturer, by major product category, minor product category, by brand, by region, by province, by postal code, or by individual sales person, for any customizable time period.

Alain Dumais, President of the Board of Directors for DIAC, said, "We are excited to announce the introduction of SDM Northcoast services to our Canadian membership. SDM Northcoast will offer each of our members access to Canadian dental sales data. Utilizing data is pivotal for business success, and SDM's product will serve to inform our members, aiding in strategic planning, marketing, and sales programs. This valuable data has long been sought after by our members and will now be readily available in our market."

Edwin Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of SDM Northcoast, added, "We are honored to be DiAC's exclusive data provider and very excited to expand our dental data offering to Canada. Data driven decision making in the dental market has never been more important than it is right now. SDM Northcoast has the most comprehensive data offering in the dental industry and we look forward to playing an active role to help DiAC members use data to accelerate business growth rates." SDM Northcoast expects to launch its Canadian dental industry data offering in 2Q24 and will offer early-bird promotional pricing and discounts to DiAC members.

About Dental Industry Association of Canada The Dental Industry Association of Canada (DIAC) is a non-profit organization established in 1978 to serve as a unified voice for the Canadian dental industry and to provide professional leadership within the community. DIAC assumes a leadership role in addressing the needs of various industry participants, including manufacturers, distributors, laboratories, professional service providers, and dental support organizations (DSOs).

About SDM Northcoast, LLC. SDM was established in 1994 and has served the dental industry as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. SDM collects monthly retail sales data from dental product distributors and has been primarily recognized for its publication of the Dental Products Market Share Study (DPMSS) which analyzes growth for thousands of dental products. In February 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast, expanding the company's analytical capabilities. The mission of SDM Northcoast is to help dental customers make informed business decisions by providing access to the most comprehensive, accurate, and timely dental industry data.

