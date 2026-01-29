Dental Industry Veteran Mart Goldberg Develops Patented Multi-Material 3D Printing Technology, Poised to Transform Prosthetics Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 25 years owning and operating dental laboratories, Mart Goldberg saw what others in the industry had long accepted as an unavoidable limitation: the inability to seamlessly print multiple materials in a single automated cycle. Rather than accept the status quo, Goldberg set out to solve the problem himself.

Goldberg's patented methodology addresses a problem that has plagued the dental prosthetics industry for years. Traditional 3D printing methods require sequential fabrication - stopping the print to change materials, flushing chambers, repositioning parts between material applications. These interruptions introduce handling errors, extend production time, and compromise precision. His technology eliminates these limitations through intelligent functional region mapping, automated deposition sequencing, and seamless material transitions - all within a single print cycle.

"I spent decades watching skilled technicians perform the same manual interventions over and over - changing materials, cleaning equipment, repositioning parts," said Goldberg. "The automation we've achieved can reduce manual labor in a printing cycle by approximately 90%. But it's not just about efficiency. The stable chemical bonding between dissimilar polymers and natural-appearing material transitions - that's what will change patient outcomes."

Goldberg developed his methodology specifically for integration with FUGO Precision 3D's revolutionary centrifugal vat-photopolymerization system - the world's first and only 3D printer of its kind. The combination achieves sub-30 micron repeatability and throughput up to 10x faster than traditional systems, with integrated printing, washing, drying, and curing in a single automated machine.

Alexander Meseonznik, CEO of FUGO Precision 3D, praised the collaboration: "Mart brought something we couldn't develop internally - decades of hands-on experience understanding exactly what dental laboratories need. His methodology transforms our hardware into a complete solution for multi-material manufacturing. The combination creates capabilities that simply don't exist anywhere else in the market."

Goldberg will demonstrate the technology at LMT Lab Day 2026, the premier dental laboratory technology event, taking place February 19-21 in Chicago. Attendees will witness live demonstrations of complete print cycles producing production-ready, multi- color denture components through a single automated workflow.

"There are 120 million Americans suffering from tooth loss," Goldberg noted. "This isn't a prototype or a concept - we're showing production-ready technology that dental laboratories can implement today. The methodology works, and we're ready to help manufacturers transform their operations."

About Mart Goldberg

Mart Goldberg is a dental industry veteran with over 25 years of experience as a dental laboratory owner and operator. His deep expertise in dental prosthetics manufacturing, material science, and clinical workflow requirements led him to develop a patented multi-material 3D printing methodology. As founder and CEO of BH PRINTELLIGENCE, Goldberg is dedicated to transforming additive manufacturing by enabling true multi- material 3D printing that eliminates manual post-processing, reduces production costs, and delivers superior quality for precision applications.

