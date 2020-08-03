Dental Innovations LLC publishes "The Financial Survival Guide for Dentists!"

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Innovations' newest project is the publication of The Financial Survival Guide for Dentists; Everything you Needed to Learn, but were NEVER Taught, in Dental School.



Set for official publication on July 31, 2020, this informative book provides a business foundation and financial roadmap for graduating students and early career dental professionals. Topics ranging from student loan repayment, contracts, insurances, retirement and savings, office ownership essentials and more are discussed in detail along with first-hand accounts and personal experiences from author Dr. Sam Shamardi.



The text is unique in that it's written by a practicing dental clinician, which adds validity and an understanding of the overall challenges dental professionals experience. By diving into all topics in depth the reader is able educate themselves in a way that practice management courses in dental school and most continuing education classes are unable to achieve, and is an essential read for those looking to start their careers on the right path.



"We spend years in dental school being trained in the clinical side of dentistry, only to graduate with little to no fundamental understanding of the business of dentistry itself. Yet our biggest challenge as dental professionals is trying to survive as our own small business entities, usually with an astounding starting debt of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Without this business foundation, it's no surprise that most of us are left to learn things the hard way. Until now!" says Dr. Shamardi, a board certified periodontist and clinical instructor at the Harvard Dental Division of Periodontics.



The book is currently available for sale as an E-book through Amazon's KDP platform, and is scheduled to be published as a hardback via Ingram Spark's global distribution publishing service later this week. Dr. Shamardi is complimenting the book with an online community through their website, www.fsg4dentists.com, which includes an exclusive new mentorship program along with various sponsor package opportunities with companies discussed in the book.



About Dental Innovations LLC

The mission of Dental Innovations is to bring novel technological and clinical solutions to unaddressed issues within dentistry. Founded in 2014, their first product was the revolutionary EarAid High Fidelity Electronic Earplug, aimed at addressing noise-induced hearing loss in dentistry. The publication of this book targets another ignored issue within dentistry by addressing the lack of business and practice management training in the dental education system.



