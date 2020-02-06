Dental Innovations to be Highlighted at 2020 Digital Dentistry Symposium

Innovators in the field of dentistry who helped develop the technology will showcase how they personally use it. This course will highlight workflows that can help achieve exceptional patient outcomes, and accelerate the success of private practitioners.

"It is the only meeting completely focused on helping move one's digital practice forward," said Mark Ludlow, DMD, MS, chair of the 2020 Digital Dentistry Symposium. "Whether you're new to digital dentistry or a veteran, this course offers something for everyone by showing the latest equipment and workflows from a variety of speakers with extremely different backgrounds."

The meeting is open to prosthodontists, general dentists, residents, dental students, dental laboratory technicians, and all dental professionals with an interest in digital dental technology. Those in attendance will be eligible for continuing education credits.

"Fantastic seminar! It gave me the all the info I needed to make decisions about purchasing equipment and moving my practice into the digital design world," said a previous meeting attendee.

"This event will help guide digital dentistry and prosthodontics to even higher places," said another attendee.

This year there are also two pre-conference workshops that will provide hands-on experience with select technology.

To see a list of speakers and course content, learn about the pre-conference workshops and register, visit Prosthodontics.org/Digital2020.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

Evan Summers

media@prosthodontics.org

SOURCE American College of Prosthodontists

Related Links

https://www.prosthodontics.org

